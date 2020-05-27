Whoever did today’s Daily Star front page, take the rest of the week off

It’s not often (ever) the Daily Star speaks for the nation, but today’s front page has got the entire internet – well, a large part of it – cheering.

Who doesn’t want a cut-out-and-keep Dominic Cummings mask?

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

1.

I’m not saying that this story has got away from the government but… pic.twitter.com/UKXk37dqXg — Stig Abell (@StigAbell) May 26, 2020

2.

I have never been tempted to buy the Daily Star before. That has changed. pic.twitter.com/kyplCGGDZe — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) May 26, 2020

3.

Would really love to go back to February and show random people this front page and ask them how they think we get to this point pic.twitter.com/s50XPFDtbQ — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) May 26, 2020

4.

I don’t think a government is ever truly finished until it becomes a laughing stock. pic.twitter.com/z37wyCcmXw — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) May 26, 2020

5.

Brilliant front page.

First, because it’s hilarious.

Second, because it’s also making a deadly serious point – Cummings’ refusal to abide by his own lockdown rules has made the rules a laughing stock. This will cost lives. 👇 pic.twitter.com/kPVF2mvhBb — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 27, 2020

6.

Brilliant from the Daily Star. Nail on head and a handy cut out mask that is guaranteed to keep others 2 metres away. pic.twitter.com/2EniR1CGG3 — Otto English (@Otto_English) May 27, 2020

7.

This continues to go very well for the government pic.twitter.com/r7uka6kqS0 — Marina Hyde (@MarinaHyde) May 27, 2020

8.

Can’t remember the tabloids ever so united on one issue. True voices of the people Ps you got me. They are “campaigning newspapers” https://t.co/qjXMfbJcOC — Lionel Barber (@lionelbarber) May 27, 2020

9.

Dominic Cummings: ‘I shall be the shadowy puppet master’ Daily Star: ‘Wear this idiot’s face’ pic.twitter.com/fEIilrm39a — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) May 26, 2020

