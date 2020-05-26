Whoever wrote this Metro front page headline about Dominic Cummings, give yourself a pay rise

The Metro newspaper’s come up with some particularly marvellous front page headlines about the state we’re in right now.

You might remember this one about Boris Johnson and his oh-so-easy to follow Covid-19 guidelines.

Or this one about Nigel Farage.

And now it’s done it again after that Domininc Cummings’ press conference yesterday in which he tried to defend himself against allegations of breaking lockdown rules.

Bravo!

