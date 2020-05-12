Lord Sugar took aim at Andrew ‘it’s all about you’ Neil on Twitter and it didn’t end well

Twitter feud of the day surely belongs to Lord Sugar and Andrew Neil, although how it came to this we’re still trying to work it out.

It began when the Apprentice man took aim at his old nemesis Piers Morgan, who’s having a bit of trouble getting cabinet ministers to come on Good Morning Britain.

Which is when Andrew Neil noticed that he’d been mentioned, and thought he’d exercise his right of reply.

And Lord Sugar wasn’t letting it lie.

Very possibly he should have done.

We think that counts as a technical knockout.

Andrew Neil’s rather good at this sort of thing, of course. Here he is owning Boris Johnson.

And Liz Truss.

And Mark Francois (whatever happened to him?)

And Boris Johnson again.

