Lord Sugar took aim at Andrew ‘it’s all about you’ Neil on Twitter and it didn’t end well

Twitter feud of the day surely belongs to Lord Sugar and Andrew Neil, although how it came to this we’re still trying to work it out.

It began when the Apprentice man took aim at his old nemesis Piers Morgan, who’s having a bit of trouble getting cabinet ministers to come on Good Morning Britain.

RT: @piersmorgan I understand you’re doing TV interviews tomorrow morning @DominicRaab but refusing to do @GMB. I didn’t have you down as spineless……HE IS NOT SPINELESS. WHY WOULD ANY ONE COME ON @GMB TO HAVE YOU WITH A SCRIPT TO SLAG THEM OFF UNFAIRLY. GOOD DECISION OF HIS. — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) May 10, 2020

Not offence Lord Sugar, you not even living in this country, so really u have no say! Maybe as a lord you should use your power to put to some good, as Boris has just proven yet again how incompetent he and this government is! — Sonia Zanutto (@SoniaZanutto1) May 10, 2020

Why has Boris proven he is incompetent. EXPLAIN. You know someone once told me (and it's true) if you say something for long enough you start to believe it. Stop listening to @piersmorgan and @afneil they are all about themselves. https://t.co/A8rAVmgTaT — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) May 11, 2020

Which is when Andrew Neil noticed that he’d been mentioned, and thought he’d exercise his right of reply.

Since start of crisis I’ve never opined on Johnson being incompetent or competent. Just dealt with facts, a concept to which Wee Shuggie would seem to be a stranger. For man who insists he’s always addressed as “Lord Sugar” to say I’m narcissistic takes irony to new level. https://t.co/3tGQsn8fZj — Andrew Neil (@afneil) May 11, 2020

And Lord Sugar wasn’t letting it lie.

I understand it's hard for you as someone who likes to grille people and generally try to make them look stupid. So that when someone like me calls you out for what you are you take offence. Now you know what

It is like. I am not intimidated by you. It's all about you. https://t.co/0BWZIyikV2 — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) May 12, 2020

Very possibly he should have done.

No offence taken, “Lord” Shuggie.

It’s not my show that makes people look stupid. It’s yours. You also like to intimidate your guests.

I have no interest in intimidation.

But education important. In that spirit ..

It’s ‘grill’.

And no need for cap I after what.

You’re welcome. https://t.co/NE9yDTsuUA — Andrew Neil (@afneil) May 12, 2020

We think that counts as a technical knockout.

Andrew Neil’s rather good at this sort of thing, of course. Here he is owning Boris Johnson.

"Do you know what's in paragraph 5c?" "No" @AfNeil challenges Boris Johnson on the detail of how the UK would trade with the EU after #Brexit The Andrew Neil Interviews: Watch in full at 7pm on @BBCOne #BBCOurNextPM [tap to expand] https://t.co/Vi5EqKlFAg pic.twitter.com/wEl81N4maG — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) July 12, 2019

And Liz Truss.

The chef’s kiss on this. @afneil to Liz Truss: In 2014 you promised to build 200,000 new starter homes. That was 5 years ago. How many did you build?”

Liz Truss: “I don’t have the figures.”

AN: “it’s an easy number to remember, ZERO, you built ZERO new starter homes.” pic.twitter.com/rPz6HuK8Zs — William Kedjanyi (@KeejayOV2) November 21, 2019

And Mark Francois (whatever happened to him?)

Are you hallucinating? Classic @afneil moment as Mark Francois compares breaching Labour red wall to Berlin 1989 pic.twitter.com/573TajEr94 — Alex Barker (@alexebarker) December 12, 2019

And Boris Johnson again.

“It is not too late. We have an interview prepared. Oven-ready, as Mr Johnson likes to say” Andrew Neil issues a challenge for Boris Johnson to commit to an interview with him, to face questions on why people have “deemed him to be untrustworthy”https://t.co/daHLxEYn4r pic.twitter.com/oQ21uDdtJe — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) December 5, 2019

READ MORE

It was handbags at 10 paces for Lord Sugar and Piers Morgan over the UK coronavirus response

Images BBC