It was handbags at 10 paces for Lord Sugar and Piers Morgan over the UK coronavirus response

The UK remains very different from most places in its approach to attempting to stem the spread of Covid-19, with advisory measures and instructions being the order of the day.

Some people aren’t happy about it, including medical professionals, Karen on Facebook, and Piers Morgan.

He may have a point, though we can’t believe we just said that – but not everybody agreed. Lord Sugar weighed in with this unsweetened rebuke.

The two have a history of very vocal disagreements, so it was always going to be popcorn time.

Lord Sugar got in the last blow – so far.

The spat split the internet.

At the heart of the debate was the real problem – perfectly expressed by Dli O’Doir.

It’s like having to choose between coronavirus and flu.

