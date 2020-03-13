It was handbags at 10 paces for Lord Sugar and Piers Morgan over the UK coronavirus response

The UK remains very different from most places in its approach to attempting to stem the spread of Covid-19, with advisory measures and instructions being the order of the day.

Some people aren’t happy about it, including medical professionals, Karen on Facebook, and Piers Morgan.

Why is Britain’s medical/scientific advice so radically different to Ireland’s? Can anyone explain? The lack of consistency on how to deal with this threat is very concerning. #coronavirus — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 12, 2020

He may have a point, though we can’t believe we just said that – but not everybody agreed. Lord Sugar weighed in with this unsweetened rebuke.

Why don't you just shut it . Much cleverer people than you are studying this problem. We don't need to you sticking your unqualified oar in and causing trouble . So just shut it @piersmorgan you are not an expert . https://t.co/xTNbFl8glJ — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) March 12, 2020

The two have a history of very vocal disagreements, so it was always going to be popcorn time.

Says the world tech ‘expert’ who assured us iPods were ‘dead, kaput, finished’ in 2004 – then watched Apple sell another 400m units.

Pipe down you daft old goat, I’m actually trying to save your life. https://t.co/JHegrYLkLU — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 12, 2020

Lord Sugar got in the last blow – so far.

Sorry one thing has nothing to do with another you deluded tosser…trying to save my life ..hah. Thanks but I would rather let the experts deal with this, not a loud mouth pillock trying to boost his controversial trademark. https://t.co/WtMPNgZPUm — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) March 13, 2020

The spat split the internet.

Well I wouldn't have quite used that phrasing but I agree with Lord Sugar. https://t.co/6IMM8LNJ7N — Sam Murray (@sammurraytory) March 12, 2020

No claim of being expert, just whinging that there is no consistency, which is a valid concern. Who are you again? https://t.co/noMAS0JkHT — Rahland (@style_and_steel) March 13, 2020

Rarely ever agree with Sugar but spot on here. Scaremongering boring bastard https://t.co/ZIE95VFe6C — Jack⚽ (@Jackobrfc999) March 12, 2020

Everyone screencap this nonsense. I am in the third week of quarantine and this is a serious pandemic. @piersmorgan is absolutely correct. The UK needs to follow Italy's lead and shut down for two weeks. https://t.co/TrXLXkMLQy — Julian Vigo (@lubelluledotcom) March 12, 2020

At the heart of the debate was the real problem – perfectly expressed by Dli O’Doir.

Lord Sugar v Piers Morgan; definitely one for the “why can’t they both lose?” file. https://t.co/VohD9pqz0A — Dli O'Doir (@dli_odoir) March 12, 2020

It’s like having to choose between coronavirus and flu.

