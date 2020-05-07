7 times Piers Morgan was everyone’s unlikeliest hero after Boris Johnson bans ministers from appearing on Good Morning Britain

Piers Morgan has been among the most vocal critics of the government’s Covid-19 strategy and he was rewarded for his efforts today, he says, by Boris Johnson banning all ministers from appearing on Good Morning Britain.

The UK Govt has banned any ministers from appearing on @GMB after a series of them made complete fools of themselves in the face of basic & important questions.

This is a pathetic & cowardly response to THEIR shameful incompetence.

cc @BorisJohnson. @10DowningStreet — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 7, 2020

Lots of people have found themselves applauding Morgan’s efforts to hold the government to account, and it can be a slightly confusing feeling, especially if you’ve not been Morgan’s biggest fan up until this point.

Here are 7 times the Good Morning Britain man was everyone’s unlikeliest hero. Well, maybe not everyone, but quite a lot …

Look, I never thought I’d say this either, but @piersmorgan is doing what every broadcaster ought to at this time – holding the government’s feet to the fire over their botched pandemic strategy. pic.twitter.com/RPQOjTXVj7 — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) March 23, 2020

I wasn’t sure about this @piersmorgan guy when he was elected leader of the opposition, but I’m warming to him pic.twitter.com/qs6pjX1cWZ — Liam Young (@liamyoung) April 15, 2020

Yes. Why is the UK heading to be the 2nd highest death toll in the world? https://t.co/DkuxTZfupl — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 28, 2020

‘You’re not having to risk your life in the trenches, you’re being asked to go home and watch telly.’ ‘What is wrong with people.’@piersmorgan urges everyone to follow government advice and stay at home. pic.twitter.com/YT8bGFcrem — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 23, 2020

*NEW COLUMN*

Breathless bullish*tter Boris can boast about his ‘successful’ coronavirus war all he wants, but Britain’s horrendous death toll tells the real shameful story. https://t.co/TwkR73Ra0p pic.twitter.com/djC773sEAl — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 30, 2020

Hi Paul,

You're a repulsive, racist, far-right, Muslim-hating, conspiracy theorist imbecile who works for a website that says Sandy Hook was invented.

Given all this, I am relaxed about your dislike for me. In fact, I crave your disapproval. Now f*ck off. https://t.co/8lLIpsgbwu — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 26, 2020

He had this message for his detractors.

To all those howling abuse at me for accurately reporting the Govt #coronavirus testing numbers, I’m reminded of @benshapiro‘s quote: ‘Facts don’t care about your feelings.’ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 2, 2020

Oh, and this happened.

‘It’s worth bearing in mind when we talk about immigrants in this country, these are the immigrants currently saving people’s lives. Coming here and actually enriching our country and doing an amazing job’ – @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/dAYcH9t095 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 7, 2020

Everyone’s making sacrifices, right? We’re with @jamiesont.

Slipping into this strange parallel universe where Piers Morgan talks sense is beyond weird isn’t it https://t.co/lqf7r9tn9J — tom jamieson (@jamiesont) April 7, 2020

And this chap.

I’m not sure I’m enjoying @piersmorgan being popular. It just doesn’t seem right. He’s been excellent, though, throughout this, holding the government to account and demanding action and answers. Well played, Tubs. https://t.co/uhdzRAx7Vo — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 19, 2020

Couldn’t put it better …

