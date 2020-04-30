This Tory MP trolled Laura Kuenssberg for not congratulating Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds – only 5 replies you need

Conservative MP Maria Caulfield took the BBC’s political editor Laura Kuenssberg and her Sky News equivalent, Beth Rigby, to task for not congratulating Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds on the birth of their baby boy.

Here’s how they reported the news.

And all now becomes clear… Carrie Symonds and Boris Johnson have had a baby boy at a London hospital this morning — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) April 29, 2020

NEW: Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have announced the birth of a "healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning". Both mother and baby are doing very well, their spokesman said — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) April 29, 2020

And it’s fair to say Maria Caulfield wasn’t happy, she wasn’t happy at all.

https://twitter.com/mariacaulfield/status/1255443685191430144?s=20

And these are the only 5 replies you need.

They're reporting the news, not writing a greetings card — Eddie Robson (@EddieRobson) April 29, 2020

They’re journalists. They’re not here to suck up to the PM just because he’s procreated for the nth time. That’s your job. — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) April 29, 2020

These are journalists Maria, not staff behind the desk at a branch of Clinton's. https://t.co/riOMsV6roS — David Chipakupaku says STAY INSIDE YA BAM (@David_Chippa) April 29, 2020

What an absolute disgrace. For the amount they’re paid could they at least not have hired a ferry to do donuts in the Thames? — William Kedjanyi (@KeejayOV2) April 29, 2020

No, because that would make the British media on a par with that of North Korea.

I know many people loathe the 'mainstream' media at the moment for their supposed biases, but when they merely pass on the facts they get shouted down for not cheerleading. https://t.co/pPt5N7pFLe — Harry Wallop (@hwallop) April 29, 2020

To conclude, this …

Both are mothers, both undoubtedly thrilled the couple have a healthy baby. A moment of joy, not petty point scoring by you. 🙄 https://t.co/AzeLEYPYHw — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) April 29, 2020

And if you prefer it especially straight talking and a little bit NSFW, then this.

it's a news announcement. grow the fuck up https://t.co/kY9CLfwS9Q — tyron, the creator (@TyronWilson) April 29, 2020

