Robert Peston asked if Boris Johnson’s new baby would change him and it didn’t go well – 9 favourite replies

ITV’s Robert Peston went on Twitter to ask whether the birth of Carrie Symonds and Boris Johnson’s baby boy today would change the so-called prime minister.

Having babies change us. Near-death experiences change us. @BorisJohnson has the full set. So will he become a very different PM from the one the UK voted for in December? — Robert Peston (@Peston) April 29, 2020

And it’s fair to say it generated quite a response, not all of them entirely favourable. Here are our favourite 9.

1.

The first 7-9 kids didn’t do it but I’ve got a good feeling about this one 🤞 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 29, 2020

2.

How many babies does it normally take? — Danny Wallace 🇪🇺 (@dannywallace) April 29, 2020

3.

For a man who seems never to have changed ever, and who has had 178 children, one has to wonder if the first part of that is not as true as one might hope. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) April 29, 2020

4.

ah you know what they say, nothing like getting a sixth/seventh [subs pls check] child to change a man https://t.co/z4emcj2qs5 — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) April 29, 2020

5.

He just gets worse with each child. — Jon Jones (@JonJonesSnr) April 29, 2020

6.

Eh? He won’t admit to how many children he DOES have Robert. — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) April 29, 2020

7.

Uggggggggggggghhhhhhhhhhh. Am I doing this? Am I? Here goes. Slowly, for those at the back. Having children changes you significantly *if* you are involved in the life, care and upbringing of your child. What Boris Johnson's number of children shows is that he *isn't* involved. https://t.co/ZxIeSRcATS — Caspar Salmon (@CasparSalmon) April 29, 2020

8.

How many babies does he need to have, in order to change, do you think? Is this particular one a tipping point, somehow? — Simon Price (@simon_price01) April 29, 2020

9.

Why didn’t the other 15 children he already have change him at all? — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) April 29, 2020

Well, you get the idea by now. But we think our favourite response was this.

“THIS IS THE CHILD THAT WILL CHANGE BORIS”, sobs Peston as his Honda Tapeworm ploughs into an abandoned Mothercare. — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) April 29, 2020

