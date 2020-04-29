Carrie Symonds and Boris Johnson have had a baby boy – 17 favourite responses

Congratulations to Carrie Symonds and Boris Johnson on the birth of their baby boy today.

There was no end of reaction on Twitter, as you might imagine. We’ve read them all so you don’t have to and here are our 17 favourite responses.

1.

2.

3.

https://twitter.com/JoeandEvansDad/status/1255426227181060096?s=20

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2