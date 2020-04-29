Carrie Symonds and Boris Johnson have had a baby boy – 17 favourite responses

Congratulations to Carrie Symonds and Boris Johnson on the birth of their baby boy today.

There was no end of reaction on Twitter, as you might imagine. We’ve read them all so you don’t have to and here are our 17 favourite responses.

It’s pretty much 9 months since @BorisJohnson became Prime Minister. A very successful election. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 29, 2020

I guess we're supposed to ignore the fact that this is a guy for whom parental leave means becoming a parent and leaving — Frankie Boyle (@frankieboyle) April 29, 2020

If Boris Johnson had a few weeks off every time he had a baby he’d never go to work — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) April 29, 2020

Best of luck to Carrie Symonds who's just given birth to a boy. Two children under the age of 55 sounds like a handful. — SHANE (@shane_reaction_) April 29, 2020

Congratulations to Carrie Symonds who has become a mother for the first time and Boris Johnson who has become a father for the your guess is as good as mine time. — The Poke (@ThePoke) April 29, 2020

*BREAKING NEWS* Priti Patel visits PM Boris Johnson to personally congratulate him on the birth of his eleventytwooth child. — Jo🌻 (@joelymack) April 29, 2020

Boris Johnson using the birth of his

child to get out of PMQs. Laugh it up buddy, you can only use that excuse 3-4 more times this year. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 29, 2020

