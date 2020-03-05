This is a very timely read for anyone tempted to go stockpiling because of coronavirus

Lots of people are thinking about stockpiling stuff because of coronavirus, so much so that they’re fighting over toilet paper in Australia.

People like this person, for instance.

STOCKPILING. Listener has just seen a man leave Sainsbury's in Chippenham with £200 worth of toilet rolls #Coronavirus — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) March 5, 2020

And we only mention this because someone called @NatFigBar shared a few thoughts she found on Facebook.

‘Saw this on Facebook today and it’s a must read for all those idiots clearing the shelves,’ said @NatFigBar (who lives in Australia) and it is, it really is.

And it chimed with lots of people.

I had the same with an elderly woman lost and not sure what to do as there were no paper products at shops. It’s awful. — melbourne milo (@kat1299) March 4, 2020

Not everyone, though.

3 people clinging to a cliff by their fingernails; a pregnant woman, a young child & my own son. Who do I save first? MY OWN SON..every time, all the time. If I can help the other two afterwards I will but I know my priorities. I would expect the same in reverse. #myfamilyfirst — Andrew Maunder (@AndyMbbsc) March 4, 2020

Source Twitter @NatFigBar