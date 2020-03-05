Jurgen Klopp’s take on the coronavirus is just one more reason to love him

Jürgen Klopp has a lot on his plate right now, steering Liverpool FC into the home strait of the race to the Premiership title – something that has eluded them so far.

But when he was asked about coronavirus, he found the time to give this comprehensive answer.

“It’s not important what famous people say… My opinion about corona, it's not important." Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp says only “people with knowledge should talk about” the novel coronavirus outbreak. pic.twitter.com/UwC9HrG7Em — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) March 4, 2020

If everybody with no expert knowledge kept their mouths shut, the world would be a pleasanter place, the internet would be 95 per cent quieter and we’d have a lot less to write about, but it’s still a refreshing change.

Here’s what other people thought of his response.

It would be a great improvement if TV current affairs shows took Juergen Klopp’s advice and didn’t book people to speak about things they have no knowledge about, merely an uninformed opinion https://t.co/Tjvl9Q85a3 — Gavin Esler (@gavinesler) March 4, 2020

We have the best manager. More people should respond this way. pic.twitter.com/plqr59zJ39 — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) March 4, 2020

What a Man❗

(And I'm a #ManchesterUnited supporter😳)#Liverpool manager #Kloop shutting down a football reporter asking a very dumb question about the #Coronavirus 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/Gf2GMVA5hy — Michael Andersen (@MAjourno) March 4, 2020

Absolutely applauding this. It's odd how rare this answer is! https://t.co/7nAPfgq8SV — Paul Crowley (@ciphergoth) March 4, 2020

Hanrahahanrahan had this simple wish.

I wish Jürgen Klopp was President of Earth. — Hannah O'Hanrahahanrahan (@buntyhoven) March 4, 2020

