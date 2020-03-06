Simply 17 coronavirus jokes to help take the edge off (a little bit)

Here are 17 jokes a little bit (and sometimes a lot) related to coronavirus to help take the edge off while we count the days until the very worst case scenario – we run out of bog roll.

1.

Someone on the radio said Britain will remain calm about the Coronavirus.

People phoned the police when KFC ran out of chicken — joe heenan (@joeheenan) March 6, 2020

2.

ALERT‼️‼️‼️

The corona virus can be spread through money. If you have any money at home, put on some gloves, put all the money in to a plastic bag and put it outside the front door tonight. I'm collecting all the plastic bags tonight for safety. Think of your health. — Pre K ❄️ (@stayfrea_) March 4, 2020

3.

Ever since it was brought to my attention that you can say “Covid-19” to the tune of “Come on, Eileen,” I’ve been unable to read it any other way — Dr. David Shiffman (@WhySharksMatter) March 4, 2020

4.

I'll tell you what I want, what I really really want So tell me what you want, what you really really want I wanna I wanna I wanna I wanna I really really really wanna 9 pack of Andrex quilted, a bottle of Carex hand gel, two tins of tomatoes, and a 500g bag of penne please. — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) March 6, 2020

5.

Just been sensibly stocking up on 45 packets of pasta and noticed a lot of idiots panic buying. — Simon Blackwell (@simonblackwell) March 6, 2020

6.

the tube in the time of coronavirus pic.twitter.com/Z3R7Bxo6cP — Mark Di Stefano (@MarkDiStef) March 6, 2020

7.

East London cares not for your plague panic. We will shit in our own good time. pic.twitter.com/2rvfuJsfpO — Mitten d'Amour (@MittenDAmour) March 6, 2020

8.

So it seems that what we fear the most is the inability to wipe our arses. #COVID19 — Dom Joly (@domjoly) March 6, 2020

9.

https://twitter.com/Becauseofnow/status/1235869097872609280?s=20

10.

What toilet paper shortage? pic.twitter.com/ZVi8DPTUnM — Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@craiguito) March 6, 2020

11.

I’m not worried about a shortage of toilet paper – I have set aside a substantial supply of things I can use instead:

-the Russia Report

-any briefing paper longer than 3 bullet points

-written complaints about Priti Patel#toiletpaperpanic #COVIDー19 — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) March 6, 2020

12.

What would you think if you saw this just a month ago? I’d assume wanking epidemic pic.twitter.com/ykB6MC1wor — Summer Ray (@SummerRay) March 6, 2020

13.

Anyone want a Scotch egg? I misheard and thought everyone was "picnic buying". I've got thousands of them.#coronavirus — Tony Cowards (@TonyCowards) March 6, 2020

14.

15.

And, here I am again laughing way too hard at a #COVIDー19 meme. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/I0xLSmUOaa — Lindsay (@linzy_lou82) March 6, 2020

16.

Toilet paper is out of stock. Cat litter isn't. You know what you need to do. #toiletpaperpanic — Thomas G. Burt (@thomasgburt) March 6, 2020

17.

To be honest, staff at my local Sainsburys were under the assumption that I've been panic buying alcohol for the last four and a half years.#coronavirusUK #toiletpaperpanic — 𝐉𝐢𝐦 𝐃𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐬 (@thatjimdavis) March 6, 2020

BONUS!

The guy who invented hand sanitiser must be rubbing his hands together right now — Kate PT3 (@KateMMA3) March 5, 2020

