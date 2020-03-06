Simply 17 coronavirus jokes to help take the edge off (a little bit)

Here are 17 jokes a little bit (and sometimes a lot) related to coronavirus to help take the edge off while we count the days until the very worst case scenario – we run out of bog roll.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

https://twitter.com/Becauseofnow/status/1235869097872609280?s=20

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

BONUS!

Image Unsplash