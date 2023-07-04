See if you can get a grand slam on our Wimbledon bingo card

Exclusive

Wimbledon fortnight has arrived, which is great news for tennis fans and disaster for people who enjoy the BBC’s usual daytime scheduling.

Whether you like it or not, you’re probably not going to be able to avoid the most prestigious grass court tennis tournament in the world, so you might as well make it more interesting with a bingo card – or a drinking game, if you have no further use for your liver.

Remember, tradition dictates that for this bingo game, you don’t shout “HOUSE!“, you shout “Come on, Tim!”

Image matt4395 on Pixabay