A Canadian comedian in the UK hilariously describes the eternal bap, barm, roll dilemma

Entertainment

Just because Canadian comedian Kevin Finn has an Irish mum and a Liverpool-raised dad, it doesn’t mean his move to the UK hasn’t occasionally been a minefield of cultural differences.

However, his confusion over what to call a bread roll is as British as it gets.

He explained his problem in this hilarious TikTok.

At least he didn’t get a cob on.

Commenters from both sides of the pond empathised.

I am a Canadian living in the UK. The first year is rough. 😂 Nothing makes sense.

kayleakidd

The more North you go, the harder it gets. 😂😂

DCBoo92

Had the same thing living up north and moved down south and the language changed ahah. 😅

Aaliyah Leelee scott

Welcome to Yorkshire 😂 go south. I was from the midlands and I moved north and had the same problem and I’m English 😂

Zoology Travel

Mate, you just found yourself in one of the biggest debates known to man in the UK. 😂

Liza

I’m a Brummie, I was in Essex and and asked for half a dozen crusty cobs. I was presented with six FULL loaves of bread! I feel your pain. 😂

Lynn Powell177

The name for a bread roll changes every 5 miles and everyone acts like they’ve NEVER heard another name for it 😂

Hayley | American in Scotland

mach threw another problem into the mix.

Even when we agree on the name we don’t agree on the name. Go somewhere and ask for a scone.



Nobody mention Jaffa Cakes.

If TikTok isn’t your thing, you can follow Kevin on Instagram and Facebook, or find out where you can see him out in the real world via his website.

READ MORE

People are sharing what they call these four items with different regional names

Source Kevin Finn Image Screengrab