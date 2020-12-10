People are sharing what they call these four items with different regional names

It’s far from a new revelation that Britain has many different names for many different things. It’s also no secret that the British dialect can alter dramatically from one town to the next.

Case in point, the replies to this tweet from @Ida_Knowe:

What do you call these?? pic.twitter.com/fwPQQkX4H2 — J O N N Y 🥵 (@Ida_Knowe) December 9, 2020

As expected, the question sparked thousands of responses on Twitter. Here are just a few:

1. Roll

2. Dressing Gown

3. Alley Way

4. Crust — Gareth Thomas (@Gareth_WT) December 9, 2020

1. Breadcake

2. Dressing gown

3. Gennel

4. Crust — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) December 9, 2020

Roll

Robe

Alley

Heel — Mari Lewis (@MariCLewis) December 9, 2020

1. Roll

2. Housecoat

3. Alley

4. Outsider — Mrs R (@___MrsR___) December 9, 2020

Teacake. Dressing Gown. Ginnel. Crust. — Grant (@ghud68) December 9, 2020

In summary:

America: You drive for four hours. You are still in the same part of the country. UK: You drive for two hours. The local accent has changed twice. Bread rolls have a new name. — Stefan (@Zin5ki) August 3, 2020

