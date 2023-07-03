Politics

30p Lee trying to feed cat food to a guest says all you need to know about GB News

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 3rd, 2023

At the height of the recent manufactured moral panic about children identifying as cats in schools, which they weren’t, GB News presenter Michelle Dewberry said she identified as a cat, which she didn’t.

Here’s how that looked.

Fast forward to this weekend, when she was the guest of fellow GB News presenter Lee Anderson MP, who had previously insisted that MPs who need a second wage on top of their MP salary ‘should really be looking for another job’.

He thought it would be funny to try and persuade the former Apprentice winner to eat cat food. It wasn’t.

UK politics has long been a strange old place, but this made a few people want to gouge out their own eyes.

This is the bottom line.

Since wisdom dictates that things happen in threes – even seriously weird GB News clips, here’s 30p Lee feeding fellow Tory MP Brendan Clarke-Smith baked beans. As you do.

We’re so very, very sorry.

