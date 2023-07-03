30p Lee trying to feed cat food to a guest says all you need to know about GB News

Politics

At the height of the recent manufactured moral panic about children identifying as cats in schools, which they weren’t, GB News presenter Michelle Dewberry said she identified as a cat, which she didn’t.

Here’s how that looked.

Let's check in with the British Right… pic.twitter.com/czd03Qpagw — Mike Diplockre (@MikeDiplockre) June 19, 2023

Fast forward to this weekend, when she was the guest of fellow GB News presenter Lee Anderson MP, who had previously insisted that MPs who need a second wage on top of their MP salary ‘should really be looking for another job’.

He thought it would be funny to try and persuade the former Apprentice winner to eat cat food. It wasn’t.

Lee Anderson MP on his £100k a year GB News chat show, trying to badger colleague Michelle Dewsbury into eating cat food. Deeply weird and uncomfortable pic.twitter.com/acttByRfYX — Otto English (@Otto_English) July 2, 2023

UK politics has long been a strange old place, but this made a few people want to gouge out their own eyes.

1.

Update: I've just seen an MP trying to persuade someone to eat cat food on TV. It's now 7:05. https://t.co/oeFnV9L4C9 — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) July 2, 2023

2.

‘Deputy Tory Chairman tries to persuade guest to eat cat food on his chat show’ pic.twitter.com/yopF0TTMTJ — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) July 2, 2023

3.

“And when I get that Felix…

I want Sexual Healing… 🐱” 30p Lee Anderson ups the ante on his Friday night Gammonfest by trying to feed cat food to co-host Michelle Dewberry one week after depositing his beans in Brendan Clarke-Smiths mouth to a live viewing audience of 104 https://t.co/RZQavTVawU — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) July 2, 2023

4.

Anyone who might think Tory standards have declined, I’m told Harold Macmillan once tried to persuade Celia Johnson to eat a tin of Pedigree Chum on Pathé News. https://t.co/h0uJOHaNw5 — Stephen McCluskie (@juanluisguerra6) July 2, 2023

5.

Left: That time Conservative deputy chairman Lee Anderson tried to convince Michelle Dewberry to eat cat food on his £100,000 a year gb news job/show Right: Lee Anderson saying in 2021 that if you need a second job paying £100,000 a year, you should quit your job as an MP pic.twitter.com/pdQVzq4qGG — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) July 2, 2023

6.

There's something wrong with this man https://t.co/QVrogFt7ir — John Stevens (@johnestevens) July 2, 2023

7.

“It’s a serious channel!” They yell and yell before slowly shrinking and transforming into a corn cob https://t.co/nv91BjpMPs — Matthew Kilgour (@MatthewKilgour) July 2, 2023

8.

30p Lee is losing the plot

How a channel – even a low grade propaganda channel can describe this as entertainment no-one knows.

How a PM can sanction this from Deputy Chair – everyone knows – he is too weak to act#ToriesOut360 #GeneralElectionNow https://t.co/CE4Uog3UkF — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) July 2, 2023

9.

I, for one, am VERY surprised that Lee Anderson isn’t a top quality broadcaster. https://t.co/0kFK184zkL — Dan (@Wiblish) July 2, 2023

10.

2016: sunlit uplands 2023: eat cat food https://t.co/YK3TY8npzT — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) July 2, 2023

11.

Is this what he meant when he said you could feed someone for 30p? https://t.co/3ZIzIoZ1dX — Mike Holden 💙 (@MikeHolden42) July 2, 2023

This is the bottom line.

Something wrong with a party that has him in a senior position. Something wrong with PM that puts him there https://t.co/SXNZxi25OZ — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) July 2, 2023

Since wisdom dictates that things happen in threes – even seriously weird GB News clips, here’s 30p Lee feeding fellow Tory MP Brendan Clarke-Smith baked beans. As you do.

Good morning. Just Lee Anderson feeding baked beans to Brendan Clarke-Smith pic.twitter.com/S9NWBUYRgZ — Trumpton (@Trump_ton) June 27, 2023

We’re so very, very sorry.

