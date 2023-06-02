Fancy paying 50 quid for dinner with Jim Davidson and Lee Anderson? Neither do these 17 people

Celebrity

Despite the frequent cries of ‘Go woke, go broke’, it seems that those on the less community-minded end of the spectrum are becoming increasingly desperate to make a fast buck, if Nigel Farage‘s paid birthday messages and various workshy Tory MPs appearing on GB ‘News’ are anything to go by.

And then there’s this –

1.

A final farewell performance by The Grifters just before they get kicked out! 🎸 All their greatest hits! Under The Floorboards 💷💷💷 🌟 Saturday Night At Boris’s 🌟There Goes My Shady 🌟Tickets only £50!!! (166 x 30p’s) #LeeAnderson #JimDavidson #SomebodyElse pic.twitter.com/wxknNE8ton — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) June 1, 2023

2.

Massive kudos to whoever it was that managed to get "Jim Davidson plus live entertainment" on the poster. pic.twitter.com/Q6irn91ch4 — Simon (@HungryHatter) June 1, 2023

3.

no shit tho '..and comedy legend jim davidson' is actually funnier than anything jim davidson has ever said or done. pic.twitter.com/AFAozllb7K — lysbeth 🏳️‍🌈 (@SloaneFragment) June 1, 2023

4.

Come and join us!! Entertainment provided by Andrea Jenkyns singing the national anthem, Priti Patel the human calculator plus parlour games such as pin the vein on the Raab and hide and seek the Covid Whatsapps! https://t.co/z19uc9MAJq — Mark Francewanker (@FlyOnNo10Wall) June 1, 2023

5.

Council replaces fixed penalty notices with enforced attendance at below event. Eradicates town centre litter problem in 24 hours#JimDavidson #LeeAnderson #Tory pic.twitter.com/rTrA9p5IWN — NEWS 23/5 (@NEWS23Five) June 1, 2023

6.

Jim Davidson managed to flush his buoyant career down the swanny, has been bankrupt, has been divorced 4 times and has 5 children with 3 different women. I mean he screams Tory doesn't he…like a Poundland Boris Johnson 🤪 pic.twitter.com/q1d772xSMA — Jake Vindaloo 🔥 (@jakep792021) June 1, 2023

7.

We've had The Three Tenors, now we've got Lee Anderson, Ben Bradley and Jim Davidson; The Three Tossers? Or seeing as dinner is involved, maybe keep it simple: C*nt Dine With Me? pic.twitter.com/huOl5KBqDq — Joe (@MrJoeGooch) June 1, 2023

8.

£50 to see 30p Lee… Isn’t he supposed to bring inflation DOWN? pic.twitter.com/WMAx5HLd08 — The Purple Pimpernel (@Eyeswideopen69) June 1, 2023

9.