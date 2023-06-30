13 of best print ads of all time
Over on Twitter, ‘Ad Professor’ George Mack shared a thread of some really clever adverts. With almost 13,000 retweets and over 40,000 bookmarks, we’re pretty confident that tweeters have enjoyed it, and we thought you might too.
1.
Confession:
I collect ads like rich people collect watches.
The 13 best ads I've collected: pic.twitter.com/uIh91lIIJ7
— George Mack (@george__mack) May 13, 2023
2.
2. BIC, The Ultimate Lighter pic.twitter.com/VGJkwUh26A
— George Mack (@george__mack) May 13, 2023
3.
3. Durex, The Thin Difference pic.twitter.com/aXB6cpGq74
— George Mack (@george__mack) May 13, 2023
4.
4. Lock Up Your Guns pic.twitter.com/3ClXpZ5TvS
— George Mack (@george__mack) May 13, 2023
5.
5. The Instant Espresso, Mona Lisa pic.twitter.com/nJ7B3uE1b7
— George Mack (@george__mack) May 13, 2023
6.
6. Weight Watchers, Entrance & Exit pic.twitter.com/7sMdnQHxU3
— George Mack (@george__mack) May 13, 2023
7.
7. Durex, Happy Father's Day. pic.twitter.com/UnM2cKJkV6
— George Mack (@george__mack) May 13, 2023
8.
8 Lego: Build The Future pic.twitter.com/LIP9TXrnHE
— George Mack (@george__mack) May 13, 2023
9.
9. World No Tobacco Day pic.twitter.com/v6XlkUenyg
— George Mack (@george__mack) May 13, 2023
10.
10. Porsche pic.twitter.com/TsLtLkSdvl
— George Mack (@george__mack) May 13, 2023
11.
11. KFC pic.twitter.com/4MkIvmt0af
— George Mack (@george__mack) May 13, 2023
12.
12. The Economist pic.twitter.com/XBt3fTWvNW
— George Mack (@george__mack) May 13, 2023
13.
13. Nike pic.twitter.com/A9yMxXNLV8
— George Mack (@george__mack) May 13, 2023
Of course, they don’t always get it right.
If you liked these, George has more for you via this link.
I just put together a list of the best 25 ads of all time.
You can get them here -> https://t.co/23gBQHAVbH pic.twitter.com/ZCLRd8JdgL
— George Mack (@george__mack) May 13, 2023
READ MORE
This Austrian banking advert full of classic memes is 45 seconds very well spent
Source George Mack Image George Mack