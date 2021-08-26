This Austrian banking advert full of classic memes is 45 seconds very well spent
The Austrian Spark 7 debit card, formulated for young spenders, may have made the best advert of all time – or possibly the worst.
You can be the judge.
The gist of the ad is that the company may never really get memes because they’re for young people, but it doesn/t matter because they do really get finance – and that’s all that matters for their customers.
Did you spot all the memes?
When it found its way to Reddit’s r/FellowKids forum, it picked up a lot of reactions from Redditors, who seemed fairly certain that the ad had a good energy.
They may have made one misstep.
Still – it could be worse.
Image Screengrab
