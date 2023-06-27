Videos

This Brexiteer voted leave because he spotted a conspiracy in the stars and you’ll be hollering into next year

John Plunkett. Updated June 27th, 2023

There have been lots of, er, interesting reasons that people have pinpointed precisely why they voted to leave the European Union.

There was this woman back in the day who spotted a straight banana in the supermarket.

And there was this woman – also on Question Time – from just last week.

And now we have another! It’s a caller to LBC who voted leave because he spotted a conspiracy in the stars. And, well, best have a listen for yourself.

Ooof.

To conclude …

Source Twitter @LBC @mikegalsworthy Image Unsplash Christian Wiediger