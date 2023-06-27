This Brexiteer voted leave because he spotted a conspiracy in the stars and you’ll be hollering into next year

Videos

There have been lots of, er, interesting reasons that people have pinpointed precisely why they voted to leave the European Union.

There was this woman back in the day who spotted a straight banana in the supermarket.

"I voted leave because I go to the supermarket and a banana is straight." #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/o33QntEjEc — Davey 🇺🇦 (@davey) February 2, 2017

And there was this woman – also on Question Time – from just last week.

#BBCQT Brexit Special audience member is "not unhappy" with how Brexit is going, because at least now "people in France and Germany" don't "go up on their roofs with nothing". ~AA 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/M1Denj5LMk — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) June 22, 2023

And now we have another! It’s a caller to LBC who voted leave because he spotted a conspiracy in the stars. And, well, best have a listen for yourself.

WHAT!? I know this was just yesterday but still… how have I only seen this now?? 🤣#Brexit #AmericanFlag #Conspiracypic.twitter.com/LIZuW7JkPe — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) June 26, 2023

Ooof.

pray to god he has nothing sharper than a cucumber in the house — Ben Cane (@BenCane17) June 26, 2023

And you know what other countries have stars on their flags, Mike? COMMUNIST COUNTRIES !!!! — Dan Robinson (@TheDanRobinson) June 26, 2023

To conclude …

These people walk among us pic.twitter.com/BTTEaa1aNg — Tim Clarke 🔰 (@TJClarke_) June 26, 2023

Source Twitter @LBC @mikegalsworthy Image Unsplash Christian Wiediger