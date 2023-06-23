People are baffled by the Question Time audience member who voted Leave to end safety rules for roofers

Politics

Thursday’s Question Time audience was made up entirely of people who voted for Brexit, although some had changed their minds since the referendum.

It went pretty much as you’d expect.

Fiona Bruce informs us that 70% of the Question Time audience still believe that Brexit was the right thing to do. (They were picked for that belief.) At that point, it's instantaneously obvious no sensible discussion is or will be possible. — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) June 22, 2023

"and on tonight special #bbcqt we'll be discussing Brexit and why it's such a monumental shit show" pic.twitter.com/RWj8h9BLEG — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@mrdavemacleod) June 22, 2023

Who could have guessed that the Question Time Brexit special would just descend into an older audience just ranting about immigrants eh? — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) June 22, 2023

One audience member addressed the question ‘How much is the cost of living crisis down to Brexit?’ with this extraordinary rant.

#BBCQT Brexit Special audience member is "not unhappy" with how Brexit is going, because at least now "people in France and Germany" don't "go up on their roofs with nothing". ~AA ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/M1Denj5LMk — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) June 22, 2023

“The reason that I wanted to come out of Brexit was because we seemed to keep to all the rules and many foreign countries didn’t. I’m just talking about people that go up on roofs, for one thing …When they brought the rules in about the safety guards, we took that on board, but when you went to France or Germany or something, they were all up on their roofs with nothing.”

If we understand her point – and we’re not sure she does, never mind us – this is it in a nutshell.

MP Karl Turner put it like this –

This woman voted to leave the EU because she didn’t like workers having to use “safety guides” (think she means scaffolding) when they work high up on buildings but they don’t bother in other countries so it’s cheaper to have stuff done? ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/1m5Iuqs0Ed — Karl Turner MP (@KarlTurnerMP) June 22, 2023

Her comments caught the attention of Twitter.

Finally we’re free to fall off the roof like proper British people…satire waves the white flag & surrenders. Wow! https://t.co/pMnBea7bwY — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) June 22, 2023

“Daddy how did Brexit happen?” Me: 🤦🏻‍♂️

pic.twitter.com/jdyEFufCSQ — Brendan May (@bmay) June 22, 2023

Voting to impose economic sanctions on your country because it had working at height regulations is peak Brexit logic. https://t.co/iYmDW9sOhc — HENRY MORRIS (@secrettory12) June 22, 2023

Just managed to catch this as I've quickly popped down from "being on my roof, with nothing" (I live in France, after all) WTF is she on about ? And this was one of the biggest reasons she voted for it? (people "being on rooves with nothing in France and Germany"?) #BBCQT https://t.co/jIRC5fH2Un — Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylorNews) June 22, 2023

“I left Brexit because I wanted to do a Rod Hull on my Husband, but the bloody EU insisted on edge protection for UK scaffolding.” *The EU has historically adopted British Safety Standards as an “advisory standard” to member states pic.twitter.com/by4ATJtBws — T-Rexit! (@ItRecks) June 22, 2023

Now listen to this from #bbcqt and tell me these Brexiteers aren't bat shit crazy. I mean WTF is she chuntering on about.

‍♂️‍♂️pic.twitter.com/VuUQnmsRoU — (@TheLittleWaster) June 22, 2023

People that go up on rooves? Santa? Respect to anyone who made it through this show. https://t.co/gCxDqUHua2 — lucy siegle (@lucysiegle) June 22, 2023

Oh my god. Listen and weep. pic.twitter.com/GZE7uFcvCz — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) June 22, 2023

Honestly this wouldn't have passed quality control as a Vox pop, and that is saying something. https://t.co/4bC9f678U9 — lucy siegle (@lucysiegle) June 22, 2023

It sparked a memory for one tweeter.

I remember listening to @mrjamesob a few years ago and there was a bloke who rang up to say he voted for Brexit in order to 'save the 3 pin plug'. This is very much the same mentality and it has completely degraded our country. https://t.co/Bq1nhZFf8k — Joe Hardy ♿️ #RightToLove (@BlokeOnWheels) June 22, 2023

Just as long as the UK didn’t shoot itself in the foot over anything trivial or intangible, eh?

