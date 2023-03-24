Politics

A Question Time audience gave the thumbs down to Boris Johnson’s Partygate ‘evidence’

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 24th, 2023

It’s a frequent complaint by viewers that the audience on Question Time is made up largely of Tories. On Thursday evening’s Stoke-on-Trent show, host Fiona Bruce confirmed that this was the case – at least on that occasion – which made her straw poll so much better.

Watch what happened.

It was in response to the first question of the night, which was this –

The audience might not have been in tune with Nadine Dorries or Jacob Rees-Mogg, but they seemed to have their finger much more on the pulse of the nation, if YouGov is any indication.

Twitter was very much here for the impromptu Question Time vote.

Best for Britain might just be onto something.

Source Zero_4 Image Screengrab