A Question Time audience gave the thumbs down to Boris Johnson’s Partygate ‘evidence’

It’s a frequent complaint by viewers that the audience on Question Time is made up largely of Tories. On Thursday evening’s Stoke-on-Trent show, host Fiona Bruce confirmed that this was the case – at least on that occasion – which made her straw poll so much better.

Fiona Bruce: “There are more people in this audience who voted for Boris Johnson than any other single Party here. So let’s have a show of hands shall we, who believes Boris Johnson was telling the truth?”#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/NI8ha8ArQ6 — David (@Zero_4) March 23, 2023

It was in response to the first question of the night, which was this –

The first question of the evening #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/ka3oHSq8Ff — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) March 23, 2023

The audience might not have been in tune with Nadine Dorries or Jacob Rees-Mogg, but they seemed to have their finger much more on the pulse of the nation, if YouGov is any indication.

Twitter was very much here for the impromptu Question Time vote.

🚨 | NEW: Not ONE person in the Question Time audience believed Boris Johnson was telling the truth yesterday#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/BuSnIOmavD — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) March 23, 2023

"Boris Johnson has won in the court of public opinion" says Jacob Rees Mogg. Yeah, looks like it. It’s game over for those dickheads. #bbcqtpic.twitter.com/KryvGMJKLR — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) March 23, 2023

In a #BBCQT audience with a majority who voted for Boris Johnson in 2019, guess how many put their hands up when asked if he told the truth in Parliament yesterday – as opposed to any other day!pic.twitter.com/b6TmZC2Utr — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) March 23, 2023

Spectacular! Fiona Bruce: “There are more people in this audience who voted for Boris Johnson than any other single Party here. So let’s have a show of hands shall we, who believes Boris Johnson was telling the truth?”#bbcqt #QuestionTime pic.twitter.com/iKJW1yVm2q — Central Bylines (@CentralBylines) March 23, 2023

“Let’s have a show of hands, who believes Boris Johnson was telling the truth yesterday?” It doesn’t take long to count them… pic.twitter.com/rEYXDE2pIP — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) March 23, 2023

Says it all — Gina Miller (@thatginamiller) March 23, 2023

Best for Britain might just be onto something.

The end of Boris Johnson pic.twitter.com/oHXcssb8Tu — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) March 23, 2023

