The way this craftsman decorates a door freehand is simply next-level stuff
While most people would freely admit they struggle to write their own name neatly in cursive, this guy’s out there being the boss of freehand scrollwork.
We’re in awe.
Guy free-hands embellishments on door panel
by u/purple-circle in BeAmazed
The post, shared by u/purple-circle blew a few minds.
As a former marine and war veteran I’ve had zero admiration or respect for pop stars, influencers, models, movies stars or incredibly wealthy people but when I see someone draw a line as straight as this or someone similarly artistically gifted I always mentally applaud them as somehow being better than the rest of us.
MARINE-BOY
You can tell he’s done this hundreds if not a thousand times. Takes that many practice strokes to get that much confidence and control.
MissNouveau
He’s wearing flip-flops, this guy is the real deal…
fuckyourfeeling5
This is how I feel when I draw good brackets
Fool_Apprentice
And yet some tiktoker gets a million views to mouthing some dumb song. This guy has got skills
Past-Product-1100
Was giving me a mild panic attack the whole time.
CapnRonSwanson
Do you have any idea how many times he’s messed up crumpled the door into a little ball and started over?
AccomplishedEgg9578
EnvironmentalGene755 remarked on the ultimate sign of a true craftsperson.
He didn’t even have to stick his tongue out slightly to show he’s concentrating, he’s amazing.
