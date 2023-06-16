The way this craftsman decorates a door freehand is simply next-level stuff

Videos

While most people would freely admit they struggle to write their own name neatly in cursive, this guy’s out there being the boss of freehand scrollwork.

We’re in awe.

The post, shared by u/purple-circle blew a few minds.

As a former marine and war veteran I’ve had zero admiration or respect for pop stars, influencers, models, movies stars or incredibly wealthy people but when I see someone draw a line as straight as this or someone similarly artistically gifted I always mentally applaud them as somehow being better than the rest of us.

MARINE-BOY

You can tell he’s done this hundreds if not a thousand times. Takes that many practice strokes to get that much confidence and control.

MissNouveau

He’s wearing flip-flops, this guy is the real deal…

fuckyourfeeling5

This is how I feel when I draw good brackets

Fool_Apprentice

And yet some tiktoker gets a million views to mouthing some dumb song. This guy has got skills

Past-Product-1100

Was giving me a mild panic attack the whole time.

CapnRonSwanson

Do you have any idea how many times he’s messed up crumpled the door into a little ball and started over?

AccomplishedEgg9578

EnvironmentalGene755 remarked on the ultimate sign of a true craftsperson.

He didn’t even have to stick his tongue out slightly to show he’s concentrating, he’s amazing.



Source r/BeAmazed Image Screengrab