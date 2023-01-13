Videos

There’s something about this guy’s next-level accuracy that’s extremely satisfying to watch

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 13th, 2023

This man has got his groove on – almost literally.

@veyso330

♬ orijinal ses – Veysel Çelik

TikTok users brought the love.

Quite a few people has this idea.

So, TikTok did its thing – and brought @thebretcrowshow.

@thebretcrowshow #duet with @veyso330 might solve a mystery, or rewrite history later idk #tiktokbassist #thebretcrowshow #bassistsoftiktok #bassplayers #jammingwithfriends #primustiktok #addingbasstoduets #bassplayersoftiktok #ducktales #ducktalestheme #disneyafternoon #tvthemesongs #90scartoons ♬ orijinal ses – Veysel Çelik

Source @veyso330 Image Screengrab