Susanna Reid wasn’t letting Nigel Farage off the hook – and it’s just glorious

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 15th, 2023

GB News presenter and election runner-up to a dolphin, Nigel Farage, found his pronouncements weren’t met with the usual nods and awe once he stepped out of his own workplace and into the Good Morning Britain studio.

Watch how Susanna Reid responded to Farage’s willingness to team up with Boris Johnson.

The only way that could have been better is if Richard Madeley had kept quiet. Boris Johnson would be a huge aquisition for GB News and he’d fit right in on the channel that has already been punished for sharing misinformation.

But it’s unlikely that the highly ambitious former PM would team up with Farage’s political party Reform UK, because he likes winning elections.

Viewers enjoyed seeing farage held to account.

We’ll just leave this here.

Source GMB Image Screengrab