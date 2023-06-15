Susanna Reid wasn’t letting Nigel Farage off the hook – and it’s just glorious

Politics

GB News presenter and election runner-up to a dolphin, Nigel Farage, found his pronouncements weren’t met with the usual nods and awe once he stepped out of his own workplace and into the Good Morning Britain studio.

Watch how Susanna Reid responded to Farage’s willingness to team up with Boris Johnson.

Could Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson team up?@Nigel_Farage says he and Boris Johnson disagree on many things but they agree on Brexit and '2 or 3 years down the line we may have to refight this [Brexit] battle'. pic.twitter.com/aZihoL7K4v — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 14, 2023

The only way that could have been better is if Richard Madeley had kept quiet. Boris Johnson would be a huge aquisition for GB News and he’d fit right in on the channel that has already been punished for sharing misinformation.

But it’s unlikely that the highly ambitious former PM would team up with Farage’s political party Reform UK, because he likes winning elections.

Viewers enjoyed seeing farage held to account.

1.

An absolutely shameless con man and a charlatan. If he told me it was raining outside I’d have to look out of the window to check that it wasn’t sunny. — Miffy aka Baronessless Dorries (@miffythegamer) June 14, 2023

2.

Brexit is the magic money tree for Farage. That’s why he’ll partner with anyone who will serve his interests best. — MollyMoub (@QueenMoub) June 14, 2023

3.

“and you want to go into partnership with the man responsible for the failure of Brexit?” Susannah Reid taking apart Nigel Farage is a joy 🙏pic.twitter.com/03znmJss0S — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@mrdavemacleod) June 14, 2023

4.

“What happens to populists when they are not popular? Discuss. 30 marks.” https://t.co/BLSAdrKfi4 — Gavin Esler (@gavinesler) June 14, 2023

5.

Wow Susanna Reid really called out Farage on his hypocrisy. https://t.co/ZWdv3iPjQm — Teresa Crawford 🇺🇦#IStandWithUkraine (@TeresaC123) June 14, 2023

6.

Good to see excellent Susanna Reid reducing Nigel Farage to rubble & didn't need to get out of first gear to do it; bet he appears on #bbcqt soon 😡 Keep this a*sehole off mainstream TV. Needs to be held responsible for whopping #BrexitLies#PoliticsLive #GMB #Peston #Newsnight https://t.co/amVjar4QME — Cass Blakeman ✍️📚 📖 #FBPE 🇪🇺 🌱 #SOSNHS 💙✊ (@WistfulCass) June 14, 2023

7.

8.

Hard to believe such a thing could be possible, but the Brexiteers just look more and more and more ridiculous by the day. https://t.co/rW3eSjgJbe — Ted Page #FBPE #FBPA #RejoinEU (@wild_ted) June 14, 2023

9.

10.

A difference between Farage and Johnson is that, if public opinion happened to be 70-30 for single market in, say, 2029-30, and Johnson was in frontline politics then, he would not find it personally that difficult to be for a single market Brexit (perhaps rebranded) https://t.co/lgbDk4WJlU — Sunder Katwala (@sundersays) June 14, 2023

We’ll just leave this here.

Farage seems to think there is going to be another EU referendum in “two or three years’ time”. If he’s right, let’s be prepared to make the case for Rejoin:pic.twitter.com/4WmWw26QLF — Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) June 14, 2023

Source GMB