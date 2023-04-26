Susanna Reid owning Suella Braverman with facts is a supremely satisfying watch

News

Susanna Reid was our breakfast TV hero today – not for the first time – with this encounter with Home Secretary Suella Braverman who was pleased as punch with the government hitting its target of recruiting 20,000 police officer.

Except it really is nothing to be proud of, as the Good Morning Britain presenter expertly – and patiently – explained to Braverman (and the viewers at home) and it’s three minutes very well spent.

‘Do you acknowledge that 20,000 police officers were cut under the conservative government?’@susannareid100 challenges Home Secretary @SuellaBraverman

about the government ‘filling a gap’ when it comes to recruiting police officers. pic.twitter.com/nEa1vIzymN — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 26, 2023

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

Watch Susanna Reid tear Suella Braverman apart over police numbers.#GMB pic.twitter.com/vburkFlPNN — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) April 26, 2023

Suella Braverman: ‘I’ve repeated myself twice already’ Susanna Reid: ‘I know, because you’re not answering the question’ #GMB pic.twitter.com/jm93xFHWxE — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) April 26, 2023

'Do you acknowledge that 20,000 police officers were cut under the conservative government?' Answer, dear reader, was there none.

pic.twitter.com/V1KeRcQ1ej — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% 🇪🇺🐟🇬🇧🏴‍☠️🦠💙 (@g_gosden) April 26, 2023

Braverman is one of those people that makes you wonder if you're actually going mad. Excellent as always from @susannareid100 These people are quite something. https://t.co/CPeDrEZGpY — Brendan May (@bmay) April 26, 2023

It’s like one of those parlour games where you have to answer a question without using the letter ‘e’.

“Answer questions on policing without ever answering any of them.”

pic.twitter.com/STRMNW8959 — Nick Pettigrew🇺🇦 (@Nick_Pettigrew) April 26, 2023

Suella Braverman; The number of police officers is the highest number since the last number and and is higher than any previous number though numbers may also have fallen. Or something like that — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) April 26, 2023

On behalf of us all, here’s Susanna Reid elegantly exposing the gaslighting lies of mendacious bigoted incompetent @SuellaBraverman on police numbers. pic.twitter.com/6R5428QjvS — Mark Gwilliam 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🇺🇦 (@merlin2709) April 26, 2023

And it’s not the first time the GMB presenter has had Braverman for breakfast. Far from it, in fact.

Remember this?

'On what planet is that likely and how is that not inflammatory language?'@susannareid100 grills @SuellaBraverman over her comments in the Commons where she claimed: 'one hundred million displaced around the world and likely billions more eager to come here is possible.' pic.twitter.com/fNGCiMMCjW — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 8, 2023

Let’s hope she doesn’t start boycotting it.

