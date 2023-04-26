News

Susanna Reid owning Suella Braverman with facts is a supremely satisfying watch

John Plunkett. Updated April 26th, 2023

Susanna Reid was our breakfast TV hero today – not for the first time – with this encounter with Home Secretary Suella Braverman who was pleased as punch with the government hitting its target of recruiting 20,000 police officer.

Except it really is nothing to be proud of, as the Good Morning Britain presenter expertly – and patiently – explained to Braverman (and the viewers at home) and it’s three minutes very well spent.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

And it’s not the first time the GMB presenter has had Braverman for breakfast. Far from it, in fact.

Remember this?

Let’s hope she doesn’t start boycotting it.

Source Twitter @GMB