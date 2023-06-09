Social Media

Elon Musk thinks the block button should go – 15 frank responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 9th, 2023

When right-wing journalist and influencer Andy Ngô complained to Elon Musk about being blocked by civil rights attorney and trans rights activist Alejandra Caraballo, Musk had one of his great innovative ideas for making Twitter great again.

Brace yourselves.

But isn’t a stronger form of mute just bl …never mind. Let’s see what tweeters thought of Musk’s musings.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

A.R. Moxon had a prediction – or a warning.

Image Marten Bjork on Unsplash