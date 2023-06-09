Elon Musk thinks the block button should go – 15 frank responses

Social Media

When right-wing journalist and influencer Andy Ngô complained to Elon Musk about being blocked by civil rights attorney and trans rights activist Alejandra Caraballo, Musk had one of his great innovative ideas for making Twitter great again.

Brace yourselves.

But isn’t a stronger form of mute just bl …never mind. Let’s see what tweeters thought of Musk’s musings.

1.

Lord Elmo thinks you shouldn’t be allowed to block people any more https://t.co/NaITz0QsZG — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) June 8, 2023

2.

He wants to end blocking so bad. The day he does is the end of Twitter. It’s the asteroid hitting the Yucatán and killing all the dinosaurs. pic.twitter.com/oZPrEKDNHS — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 8, 2023

3.

So Elon is floating the idea of preventing blocking. This is going to be really annoying for people with massive accounts who are constantly called on their bullshit. People who might have written a number of wizardy books. Those sort of people. — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) June 8, 2023

4.

elon wanting to get rid of the block function is such a perfect representation of what that crowd means by free speech. “free speech means you have listen to what i say!” — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) June 8, 2023

5.

me after jordan peterson is forced to unblock me pic.twitter.com/HNfU2k5KNR — jenny_tightpants🪑 (@halomancer1) June 8, 2023

6.

It's looks like our ability to block people is about to be deleted. Everyone knew Musk was going to do this eventually. He wants to force everyone to see his and Catturd's literary musings. pic.twitter.com/WZvw7BtvGq — Christopher David (@Tazerface16) June 8, 2023

7.

oh wow what would a stronger form of mute be like I wonder pic.twitter.com/OCpQqaszeU — Adam Cerious (@Browtweaten) June 8, 2023

8.

“A stronger form of mute” This idiot is going to invent the block button all over again, isn’t he? 🙄 pic.twitter.com/9Yjh4ikMaU — Kateration (@Katerationopia) June 8, 2023

9.

Please don’t remove peoples ability to block me it’s the only thing that makes this website usable for them — Daniel (@growing_daniel) June 8, 2023

10.

Elon should sincerely learn a lesson from the Blue Check debacle. He misunderstood the value that the feature created and where it came from, and then within days had to backtrack and try to force it back on celebrities as the signal value of the badge totally dissolved https://t.co/ktxFSdAMQv — Adam Ozimek (@ModeledBehavior) June 8, 2023

11.

I’ve been on this site longer than Elon Musk has, and I’ve had to block thousands of angry bigots over the years. If Musk ends blocking, it will be open season for hate speech against Black people, women, people of color, LGBTQ people, and others. It will kill Twitter for good. pic.twitter.com/gvoGtwvXyo — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 8, 2023

12.

Eliminating blocking would render the site unusable for anyone except bots, trolls, harassers, propagandists, and extremists. But that seems to be his goal anyway, so… pic.twitter.com/3wFc20Y1T0 — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) June 8, 2023

13.

I wish Elon was a stronger form of mute pic.twitter.com/cbac7BuiEf — P’Wok 🔜 (@P_Wok_) June 8, 2023

14.

Takes a lot of moxie for this guy to talk about how blocking should be removed as a feature when the site has been infested with spambots like lice since almost literally the moment he took over. https://t.co/yjZHEjoRI1 — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) June 8, 2023

15.

I think maybe he’s pissed because:

1.) Protestors are blocking advertisers so he can’t make any money

2.) A good many of those people have also blocked him, and he’s butt hurt.#BlueCrew #StrongerTogether https://t.co/nl7U27fvOc — madonna kilpatrick 💙🧡 (@MadonnaOTS) June 8, 2023

A.R. Moxon had a prediction – or a warning.

Get rid of blocking and I think Musk will discover the bulk of his remaining users employing a stronger form of mute called "leaving the site for good." pic.twitter.com/cLr7gb96yJ — A.R. Moxon (@JuliusGoat) June 8, 2023

