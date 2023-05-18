Elon Musk quoted The Princess Bride and Mandy Patinkin’s comeback was magnificent

Celebrity

To the world of Elon Musk – stick with us, please – where the Tesla chief executive has been talking about his $44bn train set, Twitter.

Specifically, Musk was justifying his habit of making controversial and sometimes just plain false comments on the social media platform, using a line famously spoken by swordsman Inigo Montoya in the 1987 classic The Princess Bride.

When asked if he’s worried his tweets are hurting his companies Musk compares himself to Inigo Montoya from The Princess Bride pic.twitter.com/X6HE3bc3at — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) May 16, 2023

“You know, I’m reminded of .. There’s a scene in The Princess Bride — great movie — where he confronts the person who killed his father and he says, ‘Offer me money, offer me power, I don’t care.'”

And it caught the attention of the brilliant actor Mandy Patinkin, who of course played Inigo Montoya in The Princess Bride, and his comeback was simply magnificent.

I do not think it means what you think it means. https://t.co/LPtzkB6L6p — Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) May 17, 2023

Bravo, sir! (And just in case you need a reminder, or you want to watch it again …)

And here’s just a flavour of the love people had for it.

Tweet of the year, by a long way. ~AA https://t.co/6KvdYqfTxu — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) May 17, 2023

Since the invention of the clapback, there have been 5 perfect clapbacks. This one left them all behind. https://t.co/qjMlMRllur — Paddy O'Furniture (@GoSeaHox) May 17, 2023

Once in a while I'm reminded why I stay on this hellsite. https://t.co/th17QHvyT8 — Ethan Sacks (@ethanjsacks) May 17, 2023

There are a lot of good tweets on this site but hot damn. This is bespoke. https://t.co/lmqRzhdLEe — Ian Fortey Will Write Letterkenny (@IanFortey) May 17, 2023

Source Twitter @PatinkinMandy YouTube