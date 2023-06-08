Rishi Sunak will give Johnson’s Honours ‘list of shame’ the green light – 14 NOs to the left

Politics

We interrupt our scheduled programming to bring you an update on Rishi Sunak‘s ‘integrity, professionalism, and accountability’.

Exclusive: Rishi Sunak poised to wave through Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list within weeks, triggering two by-elections Nadine Dorries & Alok Sharma expected to stand down to take peerages Sunak said to want to ‘clear the decks’https://t.co/mL4pHsgERT — Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) June 7, 2023

The list is believed to contain around 50 people, including Nadine Dorries, who has been criticised for neglecting constituency and parliamentary work to focus on her media career.

Nadine Dorries entering the House of Lords. How is anyone going to defend that?https://t.co/06DwLAKbY2 — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 7, 2023

There had been rumours that the former PM’s father, Stanley Johnson, would get a knighthood, but that’s unikely to happen. Unlikely, but not impossible.

ARISE SIR STANLEY JOHNSON! SUNAK ACCEPTING JOHNSONS FARCICAL HONOURS LIST…..NOTHING BLOODY SURPRISES ME ANY MORE. THEY JUST DO AS THEY LIKE,WHEN THEY LIKE,HOW THEY LIKE! ITS OBSCENE. — LORIAGNE GLAUCOMA! NOT SHOUTING! (@Loriagne2) June 8, 2023

With Johnson’s behaviour during restrictions still very much a part of the Covid Inquiry, Angela Rayner called for the PM to withhold permission for the honours, describing it as a ‘list of shame’. Her feelings were echoed across Twitter.

Who else is hoping to get a peerage in Boris's resignation honours? I think the rule is he gets one pick for every lie he told in office, so we're all in with a shout. — HENRY MORRIS 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) June 8, 2023

Which makes him as bad as the other one … Johnson no shame, certainly no honour … Sunak no bottle https://t.co/ahuj1ZtMrt — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) June 8, 2023

Boris Johnson handing out peerages to his family pic.twitter.com/UIuTtnLpss — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) June 8, 2023

Rishi Sunak accepts Boris Johnson’s resignation “honours” list because he’s a deeply pathetic man who is completely incapable of taking a principled stand on anything.

What an absolute binfire of corrupt, pisstaking entitlement. pic.twitter.com/CMa8IBkwjM — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) June 7, 2023

Looking forward to Baron Dilyn's maiden speech. — Giles MacDonogh (@GilesMacDonogh) June 8, 2023

Anyway, at least this puts pressure on Starmer to actually follow through with the abolition of the House of Lords, rather than kick it into the long grass with Royal Commission or something like that. pic.twitter.com/25EeBJTaKv — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) June 8, 2023

Nadine Dorries entering the House of Lords pic.twitter.com/lPGbPoCgxe — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) June 7, 2023

If Sunak thinks he can appease Johnson that way he is more politically inept than even I thought. In the meantime Britain will have 50 more unsuitable ppl sitting in the Lords to calm down the internal frictions of the Tory party. https://t.co/IOqdMz0hFr — Annette Dittert (@annettedittert) June 8, 2023

Add the House of Lords to the things Johnson has besmirched and discredited. What an appalling trail of wreckage that man leaves behind. — Alex Brooks (@neveruncertain) June 7, 2023

Dozens of peers from a PM ousted for breaking the law. What a sorry state of affairs — Josiah Mortimer (@josiahmortimer) June 7, 2023

Full list of reasons why Nadine Dorries should be in the House of Lords. pic.twitter.com/VO0RY80eU3 — Matthias Eberl (@eberlmat) June 8, 2023

How does he clear the decks when Johnson has Privileges Committee and further Police investigations hanging over him………… does that mean that he waves through Truss list as well — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) June 7, 2023

I see news of Dorries' elevation to the peerage is spreading pic.twitter.com/e1LWEGm05m — Simon HB (@norock) June 8, 2023

He could also clear the decks by telling Johnson where to shove his list. — The Dosadi Experiment MSc MRSB MSc MRSC (@PaulWMcCormack) June 8, 2023

Labour’s Chris Bryant spelt it out.

There shouldn’t even be a “resignation honours list” (a concept invented in 1895 but not used by Blair or Brown) let alone for a prime minister who was ousted for a casual relationship with the truth. https://t.co/cnLtDy3TQB — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) June 7, 2023

