Politics

Rishi Sunak will give Johnson’s Honours ‘list of shame’ the green light – 14 NOs to the left

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 8th, 2023

We interrupt our scheduled programming to bring you an update on Rishi Sunak‘s ‘integrity, professionalism, and accountability’.

The list is believed to contain around 50 people, including Nadine Dorries, who has been criticised for neglecting constituency and parliamentary work to focus on her media career.

There had been rumours that the former PM’s father, Stanley Johnson, would get a knighthood, but that’s unikely to happen. Unlikely, but not impossible.

With Johnson’s behaviour during restrictions still very much a part of the Covid Inquiry, Angela Rayner called for the PM to withhold permission for the honours, describing it as a ‘list of shame’. Her feelings were echoed across Twitter.

Labour’s Chris Bryant spelt it out.

Source The Times Image Screengrab