15 scathing takedowns of Boris Johnson’s plan to give his own dad a knighthood

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 7th, 2023

Although Boris Johnson‘s resignation honours list has yet to be made public, rumours suggest it’s a hundred names long and contains a leg up to the House of Lords for Shaun Bailey, whose office hosted a lockdown party, former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre, and Nadine Dorries.

In terms of abuse of privilege, all of those pale into insignificance next to the possibility that the feckless MP for Uxbridge and Ruislip might ennoble his own father.

Of course, the idea received an absolute savaging at the hands of Twitter.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Speaking of Rachel Johnson, Global’s podcast The News Agents invited Boris Johnson’s sister to comment on the rumour.

“If you’ve been in my shoes for the past six years, nothing, nothing surprises you anymore.”

