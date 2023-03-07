15 scathing takedowns of Boris Johnson’s plan to give his own dad a knighthood

News

Although Boris Johnson‘s resignation honours list has yet to be made public, rumours suggest it’s a hundred names long and contains a leg up to the House of Lords for Shaun Bailey, whose office hosted a lockdown party, former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre, and Nadine Dorries.

Just incredible we live in a country where Nadine Dorries has career options of a peerage, cabinet minister, or author rather than standing in the street with the sign “will fight the Devil for cash.” — Frances Ryan (@DrFrancesRyan) September 6, 2022

In terms of abuse of privilege, all of those pale into insignificance next to the possibility that the feckless MP for Uxbridge and Ruislip might ennoble his own father.

From the man who… Tried to get his wife a Govt job Got his brother a peerage Now …he’s giving his dad a knighthood. pic.twitter.com/B2J3wzkEDs — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) March 6, 2023

Of course, the idea received an absolute savaging at the hands of Twitter.

1.

Wonder who else will be making up the Knights of the Clown's Table? https://t.co/GDBT1eH1VJ — Otto English (@Otto_English) March 6, 2023

2.

In which sane world does a proven, pathological liar get to dish out honours?

Honour – it’s in the word! 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/jB5OmkEN49 — Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) March 6, 2023

3.

Johnson trying to get his dad in to the House of Lords coz he put his brother in there but that cad keeps voting against all the cool new fascist policies this government is banking on winning them the next election. — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) March 6, 2023

4.

Preposterous. Sunak cannot possibly sign that off. https://t.co/Kqoz4tQEZS — Annette Dittert (@annettedittert) March 6, 2023

5.

Ah now this is cute🥰

A great dad & son act just like:

Kirk Douglas & Michael Douglas

Prince Charles & Prince William

Sir Tim Rice & Declan Rice

So arise Sir Stanley Johnson!

It just shows how much Boris Johnson loves his dad & is a true believer in FAMILY VALUES!

Heartwarming❤️ pic.twitter.com/gMT7IABWPl — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) March 6, 2023

6.

Boris Johnson, having given his brother a peerage, his donors honours, his mates billions in PPE contracts, his friends the best jobs, now wants his dad to get a knighthood In another country, What’s the word for that kind of thing? pic.twitter.com/DxO56NriKP — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) March 5, 2023

7.

The difference between Johnson giving his father a knighthood and Caligula making his horse a consul is that some people like horses. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) March 6, 2023

8.

This week I have mostly been nominating my own father for a knighthood pic.twitter.com/RokjAA2dxQ — TheFastShow (@TheFastShow1) March 5, 2023

9.

Monday morning innocently opening Twitter and checking to see why Stanley Johnson is trending. Immediate reaction: pic.twitter.com/ttQfZ5OHAP — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) March 6, 2023

10.

I mean, he gave Gavin Williamson a knighthood – Gavin Fucking Williamson. Of *course* he wants to give one to his dad. He's probably just scrolled through his contacts & hit "Select all". — Mike Holden 💙 (@MikeHolden42) March 6, 2023

11.

Is it time to reform the honours system? pic.twitter.com/KfCm9BFIJe — Robert Peston (@Peston) March 5, 2023

12.

“now nominate your Dad for a knighthood” pic.twitter.com/cnniH14l7o — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@mrdavemacleod) March 6, 2023

13.

Sir Larry does have a nice ring to it… https://t.co/82OQpoKgNW — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) March 6, 2023

14.

Tories. Sue Gray becomes Labour Chief of Staff: ‘It’s disgusting how dare they do this!’ Boris Johnson nominates father Stanley for a knighthood: ‘Bloody good show, what. Thoroughly deserved. Felicitations to you old chap.’ — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) March 6, 2023

15.

Boris Johnson's honours list in full Stanley Johnson

Rachel Johnson

Wilfred Johnson

Dilyn (the Dog)

Carrie Johnson

Randy Johnson (baseball player)

Dwayne (the Rock) Johnson

Don Johnson

Lyndon B. Johnson

Ben Johnson (sprinter) https://t.co/qUwZ0qnEk3 — Louis 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 〓〓 💙 Defend the right to vote (@LouisHenwood) March 6, 2023

Speaking of Rachel Johnson, Global’s podcast The News Agents invited Boris Johnson’s sister to comment on the rumour.

Should Boris Johnson be able to give his dad a knighthood?@RachelSJohnson on reports her father, Stanley, is being primed to get an honours nod. Listen on @GlobalPlayerhttps://t.co/SdyBDl7qyY pic.twitter.com/KsiLMYzFOh — The News Agents (@TheNewsAgents) March 6, 2023

“If you’ve been in my shoes for the past six years, nothing, nothing surprises you anymore.”

Watching the puddle-deep Rachel Johnson simp for her father’s knighthood, as bestowed on him by her brother, is, if nothing else, an hallucinogenic and mind-melting experience. pic.twitter.com/lSCeJtktMn — Miffy (@miffythegamer) March 6, 2023

