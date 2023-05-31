Watch this adorable dog trick herself into thinking there’s somebody at the door
If you have a dog, there’s very little chance of ever missing a knock or ring at the front door. TikTok user Mariana Shablom’s dog lives up to the stereotype, but there’s one crucial difference. She’s also the somebody at the door.
@mari_hadalittlelamb Only my dog would ring our doorbell, look extremely confused, and then proceed to bark because "someone is at the door" 😂 Please understand the E-collar is only used for TRAINING purposes, Dolly is fine. #dogsoftiktok #fyp #confused #mydog #crazygirl #vivintdoorbellcamera ♬ original sound – Mariana Shablom
Hours of fun – though, probably not for everyone in the house.
Her antics went down well with viewers.
“Mom can you le – WHOA WAIT SOMEONE’S HERE”
DesertRose
*Rings doorbell* “Who the Hell rang that bell…?”
Brian Tran
“INTRUDER….. oh wait… dats me”.
LovelyyLucidDreams
My dog freaks out when she hears a doorbell on tv and will look for who is there. WE DONT HAVE A DOORBELL. HOW DOES SHE KNOW?
myname.isdriftwood
I’ve seen dogs that play fetch with themselves but this is a new one 😅
ercoicvi
This is the dogs telling each other a “knock knock” joke. 🤣
gorilla_beard
Your move, Harvard
Regretta
That’s the Pavlov effect in full swing tho 😂
The 5 second pause for calculating. 😂
Cashalicious
I know!! Her confused expression kills me. 😂
Mariana Shablom
She’s the only one who can defend herself from herself.
Ducky1013
What they do daily to bring us joy….like my doggo’s currently barking at yours.
Ginasdream
When you lose your phone so you call it to look for it. 😂😂
Jacky
This comment from Linda Sharps was very relatable.
This is like when I text myself something
