Watch this adorable dog trick herself into thinking there’s somebody at the door

If you have a dog, there’s very little chance of ever missing a knock or ring at the front door. TikTok user Mariana Shablom’s dog lives up to the stereotype, but there’s one crucial difference. She’s also the somebody at the door.

Hours of fun – though, probably not for everyone in the house.

Her antics went down well with viewers.

“Mom can you le – WHOA WAIT SOMEONE’S HERE”

DesertRose

*Rings doorbell* “Who the Hell rang that bell…?”

Brian Tran

“INTRUDER….. oh wait… dats me”.

LovelyyLucidDreams

My dog freaks out when she hears a doorbell on tv and will look for who is there. WE DONT HAVE A DOORBELL. HOW DOES SHE KNOW?

myname.isdriftwood

I’ve seen dogs that play fetch with themselves but this is a new one 😅

ercoicvi

This is the dogs telling each other a “knock knock” joke. 🤣

gorilla_beard

Your move, Harvard

Regretta

That’s the Pavlov effect in full swing tho 😂

.

The 5 second pause for calculating. 😂

Cashalicious I know!! Her confused expression kills me. 😂

Mariana Shablom

She’s the only one who can defend herself from herself.

Ducky1013

What they do daily to bring us joy….like my doggo’s currently barking at yours.

Ginasdream

When you lose your phone so you call it to look for it. 😂😂

Jacky

This comment from Linda Sharps was very relatable.

This is like when I text myself something



