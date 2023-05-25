This sleepy dog trying to stay awake on the sofa is very funny and totally relatable

Animals

This is basically us at 10pm on the sofa most nights. Truth be told, more like 9pm these days.

It’s a video of a dog valiantly trying not to fall asleep on the sofa and it’s very funny and totally relatable.

Next day he’ll have no idea of which episode he watched or whether he finished it.

‘Literally me when I get home from work and I’m tired but I wanna do stuff.’

ZakBurnap ‘He’s clearly just resting his eyes.’

joshdegregs ‘Why doesn’t he just go to sleep though, it’s not like he has work to hand in before a deadline or something 🤣.’

emptytissuebox ‘When he tilts his head back 🤣.’

Source Reddit u/Reddit_Survivor9