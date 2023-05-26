Brian Cox livened up Radio 4’s Today show by shouting ‘Bollocks!’

Celebrity

Logan Roy may be dead – and if you hadn’t watched that far through Succession, that’s on you – but his spirit lives on in the man who portrayed him so brilliantly …Brian Cox. Not the professor.

He’d brought Roy’s colourful vocabulary with him when BBC Radio 4’s Today programme played a clip from his interview with Amol Rajan.

Succession's Brian Cox saying "bollocks" on BBC Radio 4: Today. pic.twitter.com/9ESXuOlgre — William Rayner (@WilliamRaynerGo) May 25, 2023

“What about this idea that only actors who have had certain experiences should play certain roles?” “Bollocks! Absolute bollocks!” “Why?” “Because it’s the imagination.”

It’s not often they allow Cox and bollocks uncensored on the BBC.

As the actor who first played Hannibal Lecter onscreen, we’re relieved he doesn’t feel the need to go full method, but his language was far more of a talking point than his message.

Brian Cox shouting "bollocks!" at 7.45am on my radio is just what my morning needed — Matthew Garrahan (@MattGarrahan) May 25, 2023

I don't know why but there is something that make my inner child laugh gleefully when some celebrities swear. Maybe it's the congruence and authenticity or maybe it's the naughtiness? https://t.co/sB1GKiCZvu — Paul J. Gilbert – UKCP Accredited Psychotherapist. (@pauljgilbert_) May 25, 2023

Always an excellent interview guest, (whether you agree or disagree with his politics) actor Brian Cox use of “Bollocks” when asked whether actors need to have the life experience of the character they portray, doesn’t disappoint 😊 #BBCR4Today — Nicky Clark (@MrsNickyClark) May 25, 2023

Sounds like a great improvement on Thought for the Day — Tom Levitt (@sector4focus) May 25, 2023

So uplifting, joyous even, to walk into the room and hear actor Brian Cox declaring ‘Bollocks! Absolute bollocks!’ on #r4today. More expletives on @BBCRadio4 please. It reflects the nation’s effing mood 👏 @BBCr4today — Gary Horrocks (@GaryJHorrocks) May 25, 2023

Brian Cox’s spirited and unbleeped use of the word ‘bollocks’ on @BBCRadio4 just now strengthens my argument that the use of this splendid English word should not be regarded as unacceptable. @MattChorley may agree. — David Aaronovitch (@DAaronovitch) May 25, 2023

Living for Brian Cox shouting bollocks on #r4today Should happen daily. #BeMoreLoganRoy 😂 — Jacquie Shaw (@ShawJacquie) May 25, 2023

Not everybody agreed with his curt response to Rajan’s question.

He’s both right and wrong. Context matters. Reasons matter. Some roles should be played by certain demographics. It would start to undo the dire whitewashing we’ve seen for too long on screen. — ➕V E R I T Y➕💙♿️ #WokeAF (@veritysmart) May 25, 2023

FrankEightySeven experienced some understandable confusion.

For a second there I thought it was famous Cern physicist and D-ream keyboardist Brian Cox who said "bollocks", but of course he would never say anything so potty mouthed — Frank EightySeven (@GrondinwhoopFre) May 25, 2023

We’re not so sure about that.

You can watch the full Brian Cox episode of Amol Rajan Interviews here.

