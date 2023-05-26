Celebrity

Brian Cox livened up Radio 4’s Today show by shouting ‘Bollocks!’

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 26th, 2023

Logan Roy may be dead – and if you hadn’t watched that far through Succession, that’s on you – but his spirit lives on in the man who portrayed him so brilliantly …Brian Cox. Not the professor.

He’d brought Roy’s colourful vocabulary with him when BBC Radio 4’s Today programme played a clip from his interview with Amol Rajan.

“What about this idea that only actors who have had certain experiences should play certain roles?”

“Bollocks! Absolute bollocks!”

“Why?”

“Because it’s the imagination.”

It’s not often they allow Cox and bollocks uncensored on the BBC.

As the actor who first played Hannibal Lecter onscreen, we’re relieved he doesn’t feel the need to go full method, but his language was far more of a talking point than his message.

Not everybody agreed with his curt response to Rajan’s question.

FrankEightySeven experienced some understandable confusion.

We’re not so sure about that.

You can watch the full Brian Cox episode of Amol Rajan Interviews here.

