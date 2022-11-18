Celebrity

The two Brian Coxs’ story about checking into the same hotel is today’s funniest thing

John Plunkett. Updated November 18th, 2022

We were already loving BBC Breakfast on Friday when they brought together Professor Brian Cox and actor Brian Cox to sit on the same sofa.

Much loved, often discussed, but rarely seen together!

But then it got even better when Cox – the actor – told the story of trying to check into a hotel where the other Brian Cox – the spaceman – was also booked in.

And it’s surely the best 50 seconds you’ll spend today.

Glorious!

‘I know neither of you, I don’t watch television.’

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

Last word to @ProfBrianCox.

Source Twitter @BBCBreakfast