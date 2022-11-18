The two Brian Coxs’ story about checking into the same hotel is today’s funniest thing

Celebrity

We were already loving BBC Breakfast on Friday when they brought together Professor Brian Cox and actor Brian Cox to sit on the same sofa.

INCREDIBLE SCENES ON BBC BREAKFAST pic.twitter.com/U9U2UJxOZa — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) November 18, 2022

Much loved, often discussed, but rarely seen together!

But then it got even better when Cox – the actor – told the story of trying to check into a hotel where the other Brian Cox – the spaceman – was also booked in.

And it’s surely the best 50 seconds you’ll spend today.

When Brian Cox met Brian Cox on #BBCBreakfast.. and they told of a mix up over hotel rooms 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ogOsR5SWIb — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) November 18, 2022

Glorious!

‘I know neither of you, I don’t watch television.’

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

BBC Breakfast booked both Brian Coxes into the same hotel, causing utter confusion. Absolutely amazing. pic.twitter.com/8U1XT5zBp0 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) November 18, 2022

2.

Producer: We'd like to book Brian Cox

Talent manager: Which one

Producer: Yes https://t.co/28U7an5gOT — Ian Morris 🐀 (@IanMorris78) November 18, 2022

3.

I hope the hotel got one of these: pic.twitter.com/gXSbPddonn — Chris Baker 🚀⚽️ (@mrbakerphysics) November 18, 2022

4.

This is utterly delightful. Incidentally, they are both brilliant guests on Full Disclosure. One already released, one coming soon. https://t.co/wDubRPaeEf — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) November 18, 2022

5.

I think the official plural is Brians Cox… — James Naylor 🌻 (@jimmy) November 18, 2022

6.

Surely this is going to create a tear in the time space continuum? https://t.co/cr9C87DHtl — Raksha Dave (@Raksha_Digs) November 18, 2022

7.

Humanity can send a probe into interstellar space, but can’t book two people called Brian Cox into a hotel. Amazing. — Jay Lionel (@JayLionel7) November 18, 2022

8.

I wish they’d have shared a room and then became best friends and this was a sitcom. — Craig (@CraigTKO1) November 18, 2022

9.

The Life of Brians — TheSighsOfWales (@TheSighsOfWales) November 18, 2022

Last word to @ProfBrianCox.

I’m on @BBCBreakfast in the next hour talking about Black Holes – with the ‘other’ Brian Cox. One day I will tell the full story about me trying to check into the hotel last night. Confusion doesn’t begin to describe it. pic.twitter.com/mFoMOyYgbK — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) November 18, 2022

Source Twitter @BBCBreakfast