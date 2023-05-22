The truck passing this miraculous escape carried the funniest accidental reaction
Real life doesn’t often offer subtitles, but when it does – it goes hard. Sound up!
@monicag0321 #fyp ♬ original sound – Monica
The driver was already out of the vehicle and in one piece, to put your minds at rest.
TikTok users appreciated the accidental commentary.
Dude driving the truck waited for this moment all his life.
Ngina60
I laughed wAy too hard at this
NellyK959
God be funny like this fr sometimes.
Liliana James
Jesus take the wheel
david
This reminds me of Bruce Almighty
Alex
Is…is that his truck?
Shyeahright
It was like a silent movie.
Mack R.
Not me laughing at the exact same time in the exact same way.
Cin_SKZ
What are the odds?
♡ M I L A ♡
Fishstick thought something was missing.
Now it just needs the “Jesus Christ kid”. Lol.
We agree.
READ MORE
The payoff to this MAGA’s most unfortunate car accident is perfect comedy timing
Source @monicag0321 Image Screengrab