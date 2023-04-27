The payoff to this MAGA’s most unfortunate car accident is perfect comedy timing
As if this most unfortunate car accident couldn’t get any worse … it does. And the payoff (wait for it!) is perfect comedy timing.
wait for it pic.twitter.com/MSTR0SbBOY
— shauna (@goldengateblond) April 26, 2023
Poor MAGA!
A smart airbag! I like it 😂
— Lana M Wiggins (@LanaMWiggins1) April 25, 2023
That last “ahhh” has me laughing my ass off!
— Jason Irving 🇺🇸🇨🇦🇬🇧 ? (@thoughtproven) April 25, 2023
Making Airbags Inflate Again
— Ned Pyle (@NerdPyle) April 26, 2023
So he’s borked his suspension and his alignment, to say nothing of the axle, needs a new set of airbags, and managed all this in a single-vehicle accident in a parking lot. Well played.
— Joanne somewhat bemused Rochester 🇨🇦 🇺🇦 (@jrochest) April 26, 2023
I thought, "That airbag was really late," then realized it's the side impact curtain airbag, triggered by the truck rocking side-to-side after "landing."
— Eggs Will Be Broken, Omelets Will Be Made 🥚🔨🍳 (@KimoParr) April 26, 2023
The MAGA hat exodus was the cherry on top.
— bob (@bobsopinions) April 26, 2023
Source Twitter @goldengateblond