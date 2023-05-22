Entertainment

There’s a new record for the World’s Highest Basketball Shot and it dunks on the old one

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 22nd, 2023

It’s been a while since we’ve spotted anything from the trick shot maestros, Dude Perfect, but they’ve certainly landed on the timeline with a bang.

They’ve just broken the record for the World’s Highest Basketball Shot, which they did from The Strat – in case you don’t know, that’s the tallest building on the Strip in Las Vegas.

Here’s how it happened.

It took the team almost all of their three alloted days to pull off that mindblowing shot, and the record now stands at 855 feet – almost 200 feet higher than the previous one.

Here’s what tweeters thought of the incredible feat.

This gets a ‘dad joke’ hat tip from us.

You can watch the full fascinating 17-minute background video here.

Source Dude Perfect Image Screengrab