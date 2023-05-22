There’s a new record for the World’s Highest Basketball Shot and it dunks on the old one

Entertainment

It’s been a while since we’ve spotted anything from the trick shot maestros, Dude Perfect, but they’ve certainly landed on the timeline with a bang.

They’ve just broken the record for the World’s Highest Basketball Shot, which they did from The Strat – in case you don’t know, that’s the tallest building on the Strip in Las Vegas.

Here’s how it happened.

The World’s Highest Basketball Shot. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/cPUc6YfKl7 — Dude Perfect (@DudePerfect) May 20, 2023

It took the team almost all of their three alloted days to pull off that mindblowing shot, and the record now stands at 855 feet – almost 200 feet higher than the previous one.

Here’s what tweeters thought of the incredible feat.

This is crazy. Dude Perfect is the true GOAT of trick shots — Mia Blum (@MialovesSpace) May 20, 2023

“How much of a long shot is Houston to win the Big 12 in football this year?” pic.twitter.com/RIa9GcH8Ls — Gamblin' Gauchos 🎙️ (@GamblinGauchos) May 20, 2023

this is a bit too insane https://t.co/rRNarmzNNE — Bazigh (@Bazeeeg) May 20, 2023

The world’s highest basketball shot is both dumb and amazing 🎉 pic.twitter.com/HSm2QYej6e — Marc (@MeltzVegas) May 21, 2023

This gets a ‘dad joke’ hat tip from us.

You can watch the full fascinating 17-minute background video here.

