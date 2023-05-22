There’s a new record for the World’s Highest Basketball Shot and it dunks on the old one
It’s been a while since we’ve spotted anything from the trick shot maestros, Dude Perfect, but they’ve certainly landed on the timeline with a bang.
They’ve just broken the record for the World’s Highest Basketball Shot, which they did from The Strat – in case you don’t know, that’s the tallest building on the Strip in Las Vegas.
Here’s how it happened.
The World’s Highest Basketball Shot. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/cPUc6YfKl7
— Dude Perfect (@DudePerfect) May 20, 2023
It took the team almost all of their three alloted days to pull off that mindblowing shot, and the record now stands at 855 feet – almost 200 feet higher than the previous one.
Here’s what tweeters thought of the incredible feat.
This is crazy. Dude Perfect is the true GOAT of trick shots
— Mia Blum (@MialovesSpace) May 20, 2023
“How much of a long shot is Houston to win the Big 12 in football this year?” pic.twitter.com/RIa9GcH8Ls
— Gamblin' Gauchos 🎙️ (@GamblinGauchos) May 20, 2023
Mind Blown 🤯 pic.twitter.com/w3cInbkmMs
— Brodie Smith (@Brodiesmith21) May 20, 2023
Okay. This was unreal. https://t.co/IUcwrCy3zV
— Paunch.eth | (🚪,🌈) (@paunchETH) May 20, 2023
this is a bit too insane https://t.co/rRNarmzNNE
— Bazigh (@Bazeeeg) May 20, 2023
The world’s highest basketball shot is both dumb and amazing 🎉 pic.twitter.com/HSm2QYej6e
— Marc (@MeltzVegas) May 21, 2023
This gets a ‘dad joke’ hat tip from us.
Dude, that was perfect. https://t.co/EHjTb28CBs
— Denny Burk (@DennyBurk) May 20, 2023
You can watch the full fascinating 17-minute background video here.
