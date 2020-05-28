A Rube Goldberg machine is basically a trick shot set up like a domino rally, in which each action is carefully planned to trigger another and complete something, like pouring a drink or turning on a TV, for example.

YouTuber, Cree, shared this outdoor version – The Swish Machine – which is almost certainly the most elaborate we’ve ever seen, and it’s a thing of beauty.

He also wrote this about the spectacular stunt.

”This outdoor Rube Goldberg Machine goes around my entire yard, and swishes a basketball shot after 70 steps. This video was filmed in one take, meaning there are absolutely no hidden cuts or edits. The machine took a month to build and another month to successfully work.”

Unsurprisingly, the video has been shared just about everywhere and people are in awe of Cree’s masterpiece.

This 70-step trick shot just keeps getting better 🤯 (via creezy/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/2kBqQ04C0U — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 26, 2020

Shakespeare wrote King Lear during the Plague, you say? Maybe he shpuld have tried creating some true art, like this. https://t.co/LW8SMr64kq — Lisa 'Unladylike' Holdsworth (@WorksWithWords) May 27, 2020

This is beyond incredible https://t.co/Qqf20PpxVr — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) May 27, 2020

Someone hasn't been wasting their time during lockdown. 👍🏆🏅 pic.twitter.com/4UWBOWp02M — Marie-Ann's Tweets (@MarieAnnUK) May 27, 2020

And I thought writing a few novels was a big deal. Jesus. This video. I'm more than a little unsettled by this level manicial detail and execution. https://t.co/gw1ZchmavR — Paul Tremblay (@paulGtremblay) May 26, 2020

It certainly disproves one particular stereotype.

Boomers: Millenials are lazy This guy: https://t.co/lv9dSDASF7 — Jason Davis (@davisjsn) May 27, 2020

Check out his YouTube and Instagram accounts for more amazing stuff.

READ MORE

Simply the most impressive indoor golf trick shot you’ll see anytime soon

Source Creezy Image Creezy