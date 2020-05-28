“This 70-step trick shot just keeps getting better”
A Rube Goldberg machine is basically a trick shot set up like a domino rally, in which each action is carefully planned to trigger another and complete something, like pouring a drink or turning on a TV, for example.
YouTuber, Cree, shared this outdoor version – The Swish Machine – which is almost certainly the most elaborate we’ve ever seen, and it’s a thing of beauty.
He also wrote this about the spectacular stunt.
”This outdoor Rube Goldberg Machine goes around my entire yard, and swishes a basketball shot after 70 steps. This video was filmed in one take, meaning there are absolutely no hidden cuts or edits. The machine took a month to build and another month to successfully work.”
Unsurprisingly, the video has been shared just about everywhere and people are in awe of Cree’s masterpiece.
This 70-step trick shot just keeps getting better 🤯
(via creezy/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/2kBqQ04C0U
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 26, 2020
Shakespeare wrote King Lear during the Plague, you say? Maybe he shpuld have tried creating some true art, like this. https://t.co/LW8SMr64kq
— Lisa 'Unladylike' Holdsworth (@WorksWithWords) May 27, 2020
This is beyond incredible https://t.co/Qqf20PpxVr
— Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) May 27, 2020
Someone hasn't been wasting their time during lockdown. 👍🏆🏅 pic.twitter.com/4UWBOWp02M
— Marie-Ann's Tweets (@MarieAnnUK) May 27, 2020
And I thought writing a few novels was a big deal. Jesus. This video. I'm more than a little unsettled by this level manicial detail and execution. https://t.co/gw1ZchmavR
— Paul Tremblay (@paulGtremblay) May 26, 2020
It certainly disproves one particular stereotype.
Boomers: Millenials are lazy
This guy: https://t.co/lv9dSDASF7
— Jason Davis (@davisjsn) May 27, 2020
Check out his YouTube and Instagram accounts for more amazing stuff.
