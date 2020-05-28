“This 70-step trick shot just keeps getting better”

A Rube Goldberg machine is basically a trick shot set up like a domino rally, in which each action is carefully planned to trigger another and complete something, like pouring a drink or turning on a TV, for example.

YouTuber, Cree, shared this outdoor version – The Swish Machine – which is almost certainly the most elaborate we’ve ever seen, and it’s a thing of beauty.

He also wrote this about the spectacular stunt.

”This outdoor Rube Goldberg Machine goes around my entire yard, and swishes a basketball shot after 70 steps. This video was filmed in one take, meaning there are absolutely no hidden cuts or edits. The machine took a month to build and another month to successfully work.”

Unsurprisingly, the video has been shared just about everywhere and people are in awe of Cree’s masterpiece.

It certainly disproves one particular stereotype.

Check out his YouTube and Instagram accounts for more amazing stuff.

