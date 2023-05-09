Watch this dog’s cunning stunt to get belly rubs from a delivery driver

Animals

Over on r/funny, a Redditor named u/B0ssdawg claimed –

‘My Dog is a Derp’

They proceeded to prove their point with this very endearing clip of said dog caught in the act of charming a delivery driver.

Never mind ‘derp’, that dog’s a stunt performer. This is what Reddit users had to say about it.

Thats the longest a package delivery driver has ever stayed at one delivery location

keznaa Seriously, there are rules about this. You get 20s per dog, maximum. Any more than that and you’re playing with it.

maanee That dog had a fall though. He was giving it medical attention through scritches, so there’s some fluff time.

In_Casino_Out

Some say the delivery driver is still there to this day. I don’t blame him.

flimbs

Why did you stay here for 2 minutes? There was a dog. Was it trying to attack you? … Sure

The_Bearded_jedi

“I can guarantee belly rubs if I seem to hurt myself in the process of rolling over!” -Golden, probably

Goatslasagne

The perfect anti-porch-theft safety device. A derpy golden retriever.

Few-Parfait4206

This is not this dog’s first rodeo

3232FFFabc

Best guard dog. Distracts the thief with belly rubs till they get all emotional and go home to rethink their life.

TheLastTrueTomato

Ah, yes, the rubs I ordered. Here, place them on my tummy

ManhuntingBoomrat

Order more on Amazon so that man gets to come more often 😭

PlatypusOk6255

He’s not the best guard dog, but he’s on point as a greeter.

Towtruck_73

My dog does the same thing with us when she’s on the couch, it’s so funny to watch! We try to catch her, but if we miss or don’t see her in time, she looks at us like we pushed her off.

RenegonParagade

I think there is something wrong with your dog, he sounds like a chicken! 🙂

haskl You can see the chicken on the left

HelixMarine Ah, ok, makes sense, that’s probably where he learned it from!

spiritbx

Jordan3Tears had a dog tale from their own delivery past.

I used to drive for FedEx and one time I stopped at a place with a border collie and he brought me a frisbee thing. So I threw it. He came back and dropped it at my feet. So I threw it again and again lol I felt so bad when I finally drove away and I looked in my mirror and saw him watching me leave with that frisbee in his mouth.

Source r/funny Image Screengrab