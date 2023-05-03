Celebrity

A dog had the best reaction to Jared Leto’s barking Met Gala cat costume

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 3rd, 2023

In case you missed it, the big bash of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute – the 2023 Met Gala – happened a couple of days ago. The annual charity ball had all of the usual glamour and ostentation, with many big stars turning up, joining in and splashing out.

The theme was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, causing quite a backlash because of the late designer’s problematic behaviour and attitude.

Still – many of the guests tried to meet the brief, including Doja Cat, who turned up in costume as Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette.

Lil Nas X had the same idea, but with more jewels and less actual clothing.

There was a third Choupette – Jared Leto – who was a bit more literal.

Here’s what people thought of that.

One attendee definitely wasn’t keen on the giant cat.

This is true.

