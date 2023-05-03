A dog had the best reaction to Jared Leto’s barking Met Gala cat costume

Celebrity

In case you missed it, the big bash of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute – the 2023 Met Gala – happened a couple of days ago. The annual charity ball had all of the usual glamour and ostentation, with many big stars turning up, joining in and splashing out.

Rihanna X Bad Bunny for Met Gala 2023 pic.twitter.com/HOmVJufHSP — Best of bad bunny (@trapoldbad) May 2, 2023

pedro pascal and bradley cooper at the #metgala pic.twitter.com/g0CGTdnqPS — Pedro Pascal Daily (@pascalarchive) May 2, 2023

New┆Bella Ramsey with Ke Huy Quan at the #MetGala 2023! pic.twitter.com/aOxjWU3LqT — Bella Ramsey Updates (@BellaRamseyHQ) May 2, 2023

The theme was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, causing quite a backlash because of the late designer’s problematic behaviour and attitude.

we could have had a vivienne westwood met gala theme if we were sticking with designers who have passed but instead we were stuck with karl lagerfeld someone who vocally denounced the me too movement. SOMEBODY SEDATE ME !!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/JdfZ1vYyqm — shauna (@wednesdaysadums) May 1, 2023

Karl Lagerfeld was a fatphobic, sexist and racist butthole that hated pink. Quannah Chasinghorse attending the Met in pink, in a gown and style that Karl Lagerfeld would have hated, and in all her Indigenous glory is absolutely the most beautiful way to "honor" an unhonorable man https://t.co/wLuH41CY3C — Johnnie Jae aka The Burnt Ball of Fury (@johnniejae) May 1, 2023

The CO CHAIR wearing Schiaparelli to the Met Gala honoring Karl Lagerfeld’s racist ass is so subversive I love her. Lagerfeld was the creative director of Chanel for years. Coco Chanel famously despised Elsa Schiaparelli https://t.co/wsgoYfMl0u — Diva Boobies (@divababy_fun) May 1, 2023

Still – many of the guests tried to meet the brief, including Doja Cat, who turned up in costume as Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette.

Details of Doja Cat’s 2023 Met Gala look. She is dressed as Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette🤍 pic.twitter.com/HGeD0Ybzpr — Shai🌸• Doja Cat fan (@DiamondsOnShai) May 1, 2023

Lil Nas X had the same idea, but with more jewels and less actual clothing.

There was a third Choupette – Jared Leto – who was a bit more literal.

Jared Leto showed up to the Met Gala in a giant costume resembling Choupette, Karl Lagerfeld's cat. https://t.co/2jJ7tDbL0K pic.twitter.com/OATdmYGq5B — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 2, 2023

Here’s what people thought of that.

I genuinely thought the cat costume was great but Jared Leto being inside is like finding your Cadbury’s Cream Egg has mayonnaise in it. pic.twitter.com/ES3k9x4EJw — Swansonian (@swansonian) May 2, 2023

Catturd looked amazing at the Met Gala, I should have went. pic.twitter.com/n5PGeTn7Tx — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) May 2, 2023

Seeing a giant cat vs realizing the cat is Jared Leto pic.twitter.com/nuCUTKNsg8 — Matt🕸️ (@YoItsSpidey) May 1, 2023

doja and jared leto running into each other at the met gala pic.twitter.com/PzfxdvC4x9 — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) May 2, 2023

One attendee definitely wasn’t keen on the giant cat.

The best part of the Met Gala was this dogs reaction 😂pic.twitter.com/MxqHRDYLLZ — Stefanie (@fastpitstop) May 2, 2023

Next doors cat just walking in to my house like it fuckin owns the place pic.twitter.com/nCrNGbi290 — Disappointed Optimist (@disappoptimism) May 2, 2023

i don’t know what’s funnier someone screaming “lady gaga” or the dog’s reaction pic.twitter.com/CZhwojlOEr — asif 〄 (@chromaticgaga) May 2, 2023

Nonono el perrito mirando a jared leto as gato gigante pic.twitter.com/F2CmserQut — Pía 🇦🇷 (@pia_dmn) May 2, 2023

The dog’s reaction is basically how I feel about the Met Gala generally. https://t.co/gPG59a5B8w — Amanda Abbington🦋 (@CHIMPSINSOCKS) May 2, 2023

dog is like what did you guys bring me to https://t.co/HxcsEuEINc — Liz Dueweke 🫠 (@LizDueweke) May 2, 2023

This is true.

poor dog, none of his friends are gonna believe him pic.twitter.com/3xD0LloHZU — A (@lolennui) May 2, 2023

