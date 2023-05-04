This hilarious and mortifying NSFW anecdote about a pup’s terrible timing just gets worse and worse

Entertainment

Author and etiquette expert William Hanson and radio and TV presenter Jordan North may seem like unlikely bedfellows, but as co-hosts of the hilarious NSFW hit podcast Help I Sexted My Boss, they are a perfect pairing.

No topic is off-limits and the duo’s reactions to the modern etiquette dilemmas are what makes the show such a success. A recent clip has gone viral, and it is so funny, we couldn’t resist passing it on.

Look away now if you have a sensitive Sunday school demeanour.

She thought I wanted to play and started a tug of war with me. In the middle of this, she bit on the button and it started to vibrate. This made her run under the sofa with it and drop it on the wooden floor, where it proceeded to make an absolute racket.

TikTok users managed to pause the hysterics long enough to comment.

William’s deadpan delivery SENT ME INTO HYSTERICS 😂😂😂😂😂

Stephanie

This is the best story I’ve ever heard 🤣🤣🤣

Emma

That’s why you never leave your stuff laying around where the dog can go 💀

Angel0514

Oh the second hand embarrassment is real. 😂

Nia Roberts

His family will have a great story to tell. Holidays should be fun.

Wendylu Hartline

At every point it just got worse 😭😭😂

Oddgold

I don’t have a dog made me spit my coffee. 😂😂

Mschutz

Honestly. If this was my mother I would have loved it. Hilarious and good to know she’s still rockin it!!! I’m sure 80 year old Dad had a laugh!

Trysta

Although we didn’t hear William’s etiquette advice on the matter, msdarby7 had one suggestion.

In the US, the appropriate etiquette is to quietly pack the house and move to the other side of the country with no forwarding address.

New episodes of Help I Sexted My Boss drop every Sunday on YouTube, or you can listen wherever you get your podcasts.

They also have a book due out in November, which you can pre-order. A Christmas gift for Granny, perhaps.

