This James Cleverly local election video is so unbelievably bad it’s glorious

Politics

Foreign secretary – foreign secretary! – James Cleverly has been doing his pit to pull his party’s local election prospects out of the dumpster by taking to the streets with Tory party candidates.

And this particular visit to Chestnut went so well he decided to video it and post it on Twitter.

Why he decided to do this – given how unbelievably bad it is – is anyone’s guess (and apologies if he’s deleted it by the time you read this. Because, well, who can blame him?)

Lower council tax, better services, hard working representatives. That’s what you get with @Conservatives running your local council. Vote Conservative in tomorrow’s local government elections. pic.twitter.com/M5Qh2u96qR — James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) May 3, 2023

Absolutely no way he could have prepared better for that. The only surprise is that he was holding the phone the right way round.

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

Cleverly on top of his briefs as usual https://t.co/Q5sqIB0nID — Dom Joly (@domjoly) May 3, 2023

I can’t believed you filmed this, watched it back, saw how clear it was that you knew NOTHING about the councillor you were promoting, and thought: “Yeah, this is a good look… *SEND*” — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) May 3, 2023

Slick.

Professional.

Efficient.

Just watch this wonderful piece of campaigning by our James Bond aka James Cleverly.⬇️

Inspiring.

Lusty.

Beefy.

Smelling of musk.

If you want Maths.

If you want more Maths.

If you want LOCAL Maths.#VoteConservative

🇬🇧pic.twitter.com/dyf7AkVuQL — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) May 3, 2023

If this is the one you posted, I’d hate to think what was in the ones that were rejected. — Mark Tabet (@marktabet) May 3, 2023

Erm…where are we? Erm…remember…erm…what's that again? Erm… don't forget…erm…who are you again? Vote Tory…erm… https://t.co/ZSyk0OWEmO — Kevin Long (@KevintheLong) May 3, 2023

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Dom Joly (@domjoly) May 3, 2023

Ridiculous video. Doesn’t know the councillor’s name, doesn’t know where he is, doesn’t know how long the guy’s been a councillor for – and can’t remember the fact he was primed with beforehand. Makes his own man look insignificant. Why post the video? https://t.co/mStOpjrLzV — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) May 3, 2023

Source Twitter @JamesCleverly