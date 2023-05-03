Politics

This James Cleverly local election video is so unbelievably bad it’s glorious

John Plunkett. Updated May 3rd, 2023

Foreign secretary – foreign secretary! – James Cleverly has been doing his pit to pull his party’s local election prospects out of the dumpster by taking to the streets with Tory party candidates.

And this particular visit to Chestnut went so well he decided to video it and post it on Twitter.

Why he decided to do this – given how unbelievably bad it is – is anyone’s guess (and apologies if he’s deleted it by the time you read this. Because, well, who can blame him?)

Absolutely no way he could have prepared better for that. The only surprise is that he was holding the phone the right way round.

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

Source Twitter @JamesCleverly