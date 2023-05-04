Can you explain the gaps in your resume? These 17 people can

Twitter

Whether you call it a resume or a C.V., you’d better have a good one if you’re after a new job. Easy to read, factual, no spelling or grammar errors – and no unexplained gaps.

The question that every interviewee dreads, other than ‘Why are you wearing pyjamas?’ makes a pretty solid springboard for some great jokes – and these are the best we’ve spotted recently. 1. “Can you explain the gaps in your resume?” When you push the long button at the bottom of the keyboard, it leaves a little gap. “…” …& when you hit the chunky button with the boxy arrow pointing down & left, the blinky line drops through a trap door & leaves a bigger gap. — Ignacio Lopez (@comedylopez) April 18, 2023

2.

“can you explain the gaps in your resume?” yes that was when I worked really weird jobs that I don’t want you to know about — ely kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) April 18, 2023

3.

Q: Can you explain this gap in your CV?

A: Can you explain this gap in your workforce? — Cezar Danilevici (@cezardanilevici) April 30, 2023

4.

“Can you explain the gap in your resume? oh yeah, I folded clothes there and worked at the register for about four years on and off — Sarah McLaughlin (@sarahemclaugh) September 27, 2022

5.

Can you explain the gap in your resume? I tried to copy and paste a pdf onto a word doc. — Brooke Breit (@brookebreit) September 29, 2022

6.

Interviewer:Can you explain the gap in your CV? Me:I spent 6 hours formatting it in Google Docs and you've opened it in Word. — Mindhack.diva (@MindhackD) September 30, 2022

7.

– Can you explain this gap in your resume?

– I wanted to move that photo a little to the left and Word did its thing — @[email protected] (@PixelProphecy) April 15, 2023

8.

"Can you explain the gap in your resume?" Yes! That's when a wizard showed up, tricking me into hosting a company of dwarves for dinner. They recruited me in…retrieving…a lost treasure from an aggressive dragon. And as you can imagine, that was no quick errand! — JessLynn blogs every Monday! (@JessLynnStudio) December 5, 2022

9.

“Can you explain the gaps in your resume?” “It was then that he carried me.” — Joshua Blankenship (@blankenship) April 18, 2023

10.

“Can you explain the gap in your resume?” Yeah sorry bro i was a niche internet micro celebrity — Manifesting | Gh0stly Gh0sts (@DextMoon) December 14, 2022

11.

Interviewer: "Can you explain the gap in your resume?" Odysseus: "Long story! Have you ever offended an indirect superior by blinding their son?" Interviewer: "Metaphorically, or…?" — JessLynn blogs every Monday! (@JessLynnStudio) February 27, 2023

12.

interviewer: can you explain this gap in your resume charles: excuse me the gap is my resume — Shiv Ramdas Traing To Rite Buk (@nameshiv) September 10, 2022

13.

"Can you explain the gaps in your resume"

"Oh ya, that's when [points to the sky] took me." — 8-ʙɪᴛ™ (@The8BitIdiot) May 3, 2023

14.

"Can you explain the gap in your resume" I was a little bit hungry teehee — Beetle 🪲 🗡️ (@PENIZMUNCHER) April 17, 2023

15.

“can you explain the gaps in your resume?” yes, but I would rather not — Tonkini (@TonkaBalonka175) April 18, 2023

16.

“can you explain this gap in your resume?” yeah that’s when I was watching Breaking Bad. there are a lot of seasons — e mail (@ThePostsOffice) May 1, 2023

17.

"Can you explain this gap in your resume?"

"Ok, so my siblings and I fell into this like, closet thing into this weird place, where there was a goat dude and uh, this snow which. Santa Clause gave us swords and shit. Oh and there was this lion who was Jesus. It was fricken NUTS! — 8-ʙɪᴛ™ (@The8BitIdiot) April 27, 2023

BONUS

@claudelittner So Liz please can you explain the gap of 44 days on your CV from 2022. What did you do in this time.. #TheApprentice pic.twitter.com/3eHfKBJgCR — John (@KeaneJohn69) October 21, 2022

