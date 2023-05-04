Twitter

Can you explain the gaps in your resume? These 17 people can

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 4th, 2023

Whether you call it a resume or a C.V., you’d better have a good one if you’re after a new job. Easy to read, factual, no spelling or grammar errors – and no unexplained gaps.

The question that every interviewee dreads, other than ‘Why are you wearing pyjamas?’ makes a pretty solid springboard for some great jokes – and these are the best we’ve spotted recently.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

BONUS

READ MORE

What’s something you can say during sex, but also at a job interview? 17 ironically NSFW suggestions

Image Cottonbro studio on Pexels