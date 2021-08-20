What’s something you can say during sex, but also at a job interview? 17 ironically NSFW suggestions
Over on r/AskReddit, RevCorex has asked that age-old question that has long plagued humankind.
“What’s Something That You Can Say During Sex, But Also At A Job Interview?”
Never too timid to tackle the tough issues, Redditors sprang into action – and the answers came thick and fast.
As you might imagine – some are NSFW.
1. “I learned about this position online.”
nickelcap
2. I am extremely flexible
thefranchise305
3. I was so nervous, I came early
Santizor02
4. I’m confident I will be a good fit
fvelloso
5. I’d like to get you on my staff.
It-just-is
6. I am a people pleaser.
allthatglitters2404
7. I’m willing to start at the bottom and work my way up
Kcidobor
8. I have 10 years experience doing this.
CricFan619
9. Am I in?
PeacefulComrade
More from the Poke
Almost no Tory MPs followed government guidance on masks in the Commons debate – 12 decisive downvotes
Dinosaurs evolved into birds and now we have Jurassic Park played on rubber chickens