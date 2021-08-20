What’s something you can say during sex, but also at a job interview? 17 ironically NSFW suggestions

Life

Over on r/AskReddit, RevCorex has asked that age-old question that has long plagued humankind.

“What’s Something That You Can Say During Sex, But Also At A Job Interview?”

Never too timid to tackle the tough issues, Redditors sprang into action – and the answers came thick and fast.

As you might imagine – some are NSFW.

1. “I learned about this position online.”

nickelcap

2. I am extremely flexible

thefranchise305

3. I was so nervous, I came early

Santizor02



4. I’m confident I will be a good fit

fvelloso

5. I’d like to get you on my staff.

It-just-is

6. I am a people pleaser.

allthatglitters2404



7. I’m willing to start at the bottom and work my way up

Kcidobor

8. I have 10 years experience doing this.

CricFan619