A toddler reviewed past Met Gala looks and it’s so much better than the usual commentary

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 2nd, 2023

The Met Gala charity ball is particularly fabulous, with its strict adherence to an annual theme and an implied challenge to be outrageous and utterly stylish.

Stars such as Billy Eilish, Rihanna and Lil Nas X rock designer outfits and wow the fashion press, and also – it turns out – TikToker @cerealonthefloor‘s toddler.

Watch what they had to say about some of these outfits from former years.

@cerealonthefloor Best of the Met Gala #metgala #metgalastyle #celebstyle ♬ original sound – Cereal on the Floor

The clip went viral and currently stands at 3.5 million views, as well as almost 600,000 likes and 60,000 comments.

We picked a few that captured the mood.

The only Met Gala commentary I need.
brynnl2

“she’s very cool, he’s okay” was the Barbie promo in a nutshell.
no bad news

“She is very an occasion” needs to be a sound that we make viral because THAT is a VIBE
coachkitty_

This needs to be viral. Kiddo is hilarious 😂
Valerie C

This is the video I needed today.
Hi! It’s Heidi

Naturally, it found its way to Twitter.

To sum up …

We can’t wait to hear the verdict on last night’s Met Gala.

