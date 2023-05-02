A toddler reviewed past Met Gala looks and it’s so much better than the usual commentary

Celebrity

The Met Gala charity ball is particularly fabulous, with its strict adherence to an annual theme and an implied challenge to be outrageous and utterly stylish.

Stars such as Billy Eilish, Rihanna and Lil Nas X rock designer outfits and wow the fashion press, and also – it turns out – TikToker @cerealonthefloor‘s toddler.

Watch what they had to say about some of these outfits from former years.

The clip went viral and currently stands at 3.5 million views, as well as almost 600,000 likes and 60,000 comments.

We picked a few that captured the mood.

The only Met Gala commentary I need.

brynnl2

“she’s very cool, he’s okay” was the Barbie promo in a nutshell.

no bad news

“She is very an occasion” needs to be a sound that we make viral because THAT is a VIBE

coachkitty_

This needs to be viral. Kiddo is hilarious 😂

Valerie C

This is the video I needed today.

Hi! It’s Heidi

Naturally, it found its way to Twitter.

Get this baby on the red carpet, these critiques are all we need! pic.twitter.com/8CpuJuuk6E — Lakyn Thee Stylist (@OgLakyn) April 25, 2023

I have been muttering 'I present… my suit' and 'she is VERY An Occasion' to myself for about a day now. https://t.co/9O7grJp5cN — Gee Aitch Cee (@Scriblit) April 27, 2023

"Oh my gosh, she got TRICKED" is the most casually devastating analysis of someone's outfit I've ever heard The most vitriolic red carpet commentators alive go decades without landing such an exquisitely crippling backhand https://t.co/8IMzU3HAb6 — Iron Spike (@Iron_Spike) April 26, 2023

"He looks very old." TOOK ME OUT OMG 💀💀💀😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/ZivJZFbvnD — Abolish It All #MakeAbleistsUncomfortable (@Atzilla_bb) April 26, 2023

To sum up …

Best thing I've seen on celebs, probably ever. Well done baby, you're a born critic to the stars. https://t.co/inRZNcWJXn — Super Natz (Natalie's Version) (@NatalieAndrew) April 26, 2023

We can’t wait to hear the verdict on last night’s Met Gala.

Emily Blunt was given a comedy voiceover on the red carpet and it's magnificent

