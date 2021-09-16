Celebrity

Emily Blunt was given a comedy voiceover on the red carpet and it’s magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated September 16th, 2021

This is just fabulous, Emily Blunt’s appearance on the red carpet at this week’s Met Gala given a comedy voiceover by @kysthalimit over on TikTok.

@kysthalimitReply to @shushdontspeak Pew. Pew. Pew. Pew. Pew. Emily Blunt slaying as always. ⭐️ ##fyp ##foryoupage ##trending ##viral ##metgala ##met ##emilyblunt

♬ original sound – kysthalimit

We can’t stop watching it.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

And if you want to know more about that outfit, the good people of Marie Claire have got the lowdown here.

Source TikTok @kysthalimit H/T Twitter @Tweet_Dec

