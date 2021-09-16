Emily Blunt was given a comedy voiceover on the red carpet and it’s magnificent
This is just fabulous, Emily Blunt’s appearance on the red carpet at this week’s Met Gala given a comedy voiceover by @kysthalimit over on TikTok.
@kysthalimitReply to @shushdontspeak Pew. Pew. Pew. Pew. Pew. Emily Blunt slaying as always. ⭐️ ##fyp ##foryoupage ##trending ##viral ##metgala ##met ##emilyblunt
We can’t stop watching it.
And just a few of the things people were saying about it.
And if you want to know more about that outfit, the good people of Marie Claire have got the lowdown here.
