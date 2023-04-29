21 things that still work – in a way – when broken
A Redditor named u/The_Whipping_Post had this question for r/AskReddit.
A broken escalator is stairs. What else still works when broken?
Not to go all ‘well, actually’, but never walk on a broken escalator. They can collapse. With the safety talk over, we were interested to see what broken things are still useful – and these fit the bill.
1.
Paperweights. I used to have one. Broke it. Now I have two.
JohnMKeynesStan
2.
Frigguggi
3.
A static bike still works as a clothes hanger.
annoyingbanana1
4.
Ice cubes.
Oneskelis
5.
A broken electric blanket still works as a non-electric blanket.
TurbulentAir
6.
Window. You can still see out it.
No-Interaction3339
7.
bbrasseaux76
8.
Magnets. When broken, each piece gets a south and north pole.
Watchmefromthearth0
9.
An egg? In a culinary sense.
Philosybin
10.
A broken door is either a wall or a doorway, depending on how it broke.
SmartAlec105
11.
Broke English work good if can be understand
theyareamongus
12.
CrazyIrish
13.
A broken broom becomes a hand broom
notyobabydaddy
14.
A pencil can be broken in half and can still work if sharpened.
AdventurousBita
15.
A boat that’s lost its engine(s) can still float and be rowed to move.
TurbulentAir
16.
Broken crayons still colour.
ParrotheadTink
17.
My heart 🙁
8ej10
18.
wty261g
19.
Electric toothbrush
SJP_06
20.
Broken pants can be shorts if broken right
who-shit-myself
21.
Torn clothing can be used and it will perform all its functions, if the hole is insignificant. A fashion trend, ahah 🙂
AnastasiaFrid
BONUS – eep-ekil-llems-I
My arm, according to my boss.
