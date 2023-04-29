21 things that still work – in a way – when broken

Life

A Redditor named u/The_Whipping_Post had this question for r/AskReddit.

A broken escalator is stairs. What else still works when broken?

Not to go all ‘well, actually’, but never walk on a broken escalator. They can collapse. With the safety talk over, we were interested to see what broken things are still useful – and these fit the bill.

1.

Paperweights. I used to have one. Broke it. Now I have two.

JohnMKeynesStan

2.



Frigguggi

3.

A static bike still works as a clothes hanger.

annoyingbanana1

4.

Ice cubes.

Oneskelis

5.

A broken electric blanket still works as a non-electric blanket.

TurbulentAir

6.

Window. You can still see out it.

No-Interaction3339

7.



bbrasseaux76

8.

Magnets. When broken, each piece gets a south and north pole.

Watchmefromthearth0

9.

An egg? In a culinary sense.

Philosybin

10.

A broken door is either a wall or a doorway, depending on how it broke.

SmartAlec105

11.

Broke English work good if can be understand

theyareamongus

12.



CrazyIrish

13.

A broken broom becomes a hand broom

notyobabydaddy

14.

A pencil can be broken in half and can still work if sharpened.

AdventurousBita

15.

A boat that’s lost its engine(s) can still float and be rowed to move.

TurbulentAir

16.

Broken crayons still colour.

ParrotheadTink

17.

My heart 🙁

8ej10

18.



wty261g

19.

Electric toothbrush

SJP_06

20.

Broken pants can be shorts if broken right

who-shit-myself

21.

Torn clothing can be used and it will perform all its functions, if the hole is insignificant. A fashion trend, ahah 🙂

AnastasiaFrid

BONUS – eep-ekil-llems-I

My arm, according to my boss.



