21 things that still work – in a way – when broken

Poke Staff. Updated April 29th, 2023

A Redditor named u/The_Whipping_Post had this question for r/AskReddit.

A broken escalator is stairs. What else still works when broken?

Not to go all ‘well, actually’, but never walk on a broken escalator. They can collapse. With the safety talk over, we were interested to see what broken things are still useful – and these fit the bill.

1.

Paperweights. I used to have one. Broke it. Now I have two.
JohnMKeynesStan

2.


Frigguggi
3.

A static bike still works as a clothes hanger.
annoyingbanana1

4.

Ice cubes.
Oneskelis

5.

A broken electric blanket still works as a non-electric blanket.
TurbulentAir

6.

Window. You can still see out it.
No-Interaction3339

7.


bbrasseaux76
8.

Magnets. When broken, each piece gets a south and north pole.
Watchmefromthearth0

9.

An egg? In a culinary sense.
Philosybin

10.

A broken door is either a wall or a doorway, depending on how it broke.
SmartAlec105

11.

Broke English work good if can be understand
theyareamongus

12.


CrazyIrish
13.

A broken broom becomes a hand broom
notyobabydaddy

14.

A pencil can be broken in half and can still work if sharpened.
AdventurousBita

15.

A boat that’s lost its engine(s) can still float and be rowed to move.
TurbulentAir

16.

Broken crayons still colour.
ParrotheadTink

17.

My heart 🙁
8ej10

18.


wty261g
19.

Electric toothbrush
SJP_06

20.

Broken pants can be shorts if broken right
who-shit-myself

21.

Torn clothing can be used and it will perform all its functions, if the hole is insignificant. A fashion trend, ahah 🙂
AnastasiaFrid

BONUS – eep-ekil-llems-I

My arm, according to my boss.

