‘What Screams “I Have No Life”?’ 19 telltale signs
Over on r/AskReddit, u/GroundbreakingAd6888 asked –
What Screams “I Have No Life”?
Now, we’re very much incllined to think it takes all sorts to make a world – and you do you, but some of these responses have a good point.
Others? Well they’re a bit Judgy McJudgeface. See if you can spot which is which.
No-Review-2307
Being emotionally invested in the British royal family.
jessieagain
I’m level 370 on Warzone 2.
leaveyourcousinalone
As a parent with kids in school, definitely the Facebook Moms group.
Mean_Manufacturer_61
Only ever talking badly about other people. Had some coworkers like this once and being around them 8 hours a day was fucking DRAINING.
SomeOtherThirdThing
Poking your nose in everyone’s business.
wolfshield88
I know a guy who has been trolling on random websites for over 2 decades making thousands of accounts in the meantime so he can spam and be annoying.
elevenhames
paracanthurusdory
Your whole identity is your beard.
ReasonTraditional882
Being a ghost.
The_Sc4aremaster