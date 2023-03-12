‘What Screams “I Have No Life”?’ 19 telltale signs

Life

Over on r/AskReddit, u/GroundbreakingAd6888 asked –

What Screams “I Have No Life”?

Now, we’re very much incllined to think it takes all sorts to make a world – and you do you, but some of these responses have a good point.

Others? Well they’re a bit Judgy McJudgeface. See if you can spot which is which.

1.

2.

Being emotionally invested in the British royal family.

jessieagain

3.

I’m level 370 on Warzone 2.

leaveyourcousinalone

4.

As a parent with kids in school, definitely the Facebook Moms group.

Mean_Manufacturer_61

5.

Only ever talking badly about other people. Had some coworkers like this once and being around them 8 hours a day was fucking DRAINING.

SomeOtherThirdThing

6.

Poking your nose in everyone’s business.

wolfshield88

7.

I know a guy who has been trolling on random websites for over 2 decades making thousands of accounts in the meantime so he can spam and be annoying.

elevenhames

8.



paracanthurusdory

Via

9.

Your whole identity is your beard.

ReasonTraditional882

10.