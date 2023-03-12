Life

‘What Screams “I Have No Life”?’ 19 telltale signs

Poke Staff. Updated March 12th, 2023

Over on r/AskReddit, u/GroundbreakingAd6888 asked –

What Screams “I Have No Life”?

Now, we’re very much incllined to think it takes all sorts to make a world – and you do you, but some of these responses have a good point.

Others? Well they’re a bit Judgy McJudgeface. See if you can spot which is which.

No-Review-2307
Being emotionally invested in the British royal family.
jessieagain

I’m level 370 on Warzone 2.
leaveyourcousinalone

As a parent with kids in school, definitely the Facebook Moms group.
Mean_Manufacturer_61

Only ever talking badly about other people. Had some coworkers like this once and being around them 8 hours a day was fucking DRAINING.
SomeOtherThirdThing

Poking your nose in everyone’s business.
wolfshield88

I know a guy who has been trolling on random websites for over 2 decades making thousands of accounts in the meantime so he can spam and be annoying.
elevenhames

paracanthurusdory
Your whole identity is your beard.
ReasonTraditional882

Being a ghost.
The_Sc4aremaster

