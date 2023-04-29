Need a dose of ‘Awwww!’ in your life? Here’s a cute puppy begging for belly rubs

Animals

There’s a reason people do ‘puppy-dog eyes’ when trying to get something from somebody else. Puppies are the absolute gods of manipulation – and we simply do not care. Let them manipulate us as much as they want, because that means we get to hang out with puppies.

Like this.

These Reddit users were hooked.

1.

Yeah, I wouldn’t get anything done in that house.

dontfightthehood

2.

OH MAN THAT FACE.

BROHANZO

3.

I love how his ears spread out on the ground

os-sesamoidium

4.

“Oh would you look at that…I’ve fallen and my belly is exposed…be a real shame if someone petted it”

negative-shake1478

5.

That tail wag says it all.

double-mammoth9947

6.

You must pay the toll

clever_fox222

7.

Give that sweet baby all the belly rubs and kisses, oh my lord.

inthreedrafts

8.

Are you puppy-whipped? Because I saw a 10 second video and I would go to war for this cutie.

virtual-public-4750

9.

I would be so torn in the situation. Everything in my body would be telling me to give that belly rub, but then I would be worried I’m training them to intercept me and flop down on the ground. That would be quite a tripping hazard!

crazyprsn

10.

The tail is like “tick tock, this belly isn’t gonna rub itself.”

lillianeck

BONUS

Sir, that is INSURANCE FRAUD

dibsthefatantelope

