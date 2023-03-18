Animals

A sleepy puppy and a fluffy chick are just the timeline cleanser we all need right now

Poke Staff. Updated March 18th, 2023

We’re very grateful to tweeter Buitengebieden for this timeline cleanser, because we could all do with something cute and wholesome to look at right now.

At the time of writing, it has had 2.8 million views and has been retweeted nearly 40,000 times. It looks like people have really enjoyed the cuteness overload.

Finally – no chicks were harmed during the making of this video.

Source @buitengebieden Image Screengrab