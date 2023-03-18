A sleepy puppy and a fluffy chick are just the timeline cleanser we all need right now
We’re very grateful to tweeter Buitengebieden for this timeline cleanser, because we could all do with something cute and wholesome to look at right now.
Twitter needs this.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/yQqgBYi5OK
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) March 15, 2023
At the time of writing, it has had 2.8 million views and has been retweeted nearly 40,000 times. It looks like people have really enjoyed the cuteness overload.
Beautiful https://t.co/7aE0q9qxSt
— Subhash Kak ☀️ (@subhash_kak) March 16, 2023
So cool
— Dr King Winter (@I_Am_Winter) March 16, 2023
She was like, 'Let me stay under your umbrella.'
— Victor Ayeni (@Ola_ayeni_) March 15, 2023
Lean on me,when ur not strong
🥺❤️#IGotYaBuddy 🥰pic.twitter.com/oQznwoREMD
— Sarah Bee🐝 (@BirrelleBee) March 15, 2023
So cute!!! ❤️
— Barry Shafer (@barryshafer) March 15, 2023
I’ll allow it https://t.co/osxW0KBQDB
— Tim Graham (@ByTimGraham) March 16, 2023
We get by with a little help from our friends- pic.twitter.com/a4aXHCiwg9
— Debra S Cruse (@Q56nLA) March 16, 2023
Finally – no chicks were harmed during the making of this video.
Same pup few years later… pic.twitter.com/CUN3Rs7xZd
— NFTipto.eth (@NfTipto) March 15, 2023
Source @buitengebieden Image Screengrab