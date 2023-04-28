‘Guy Ritchie if he directed The Lord of the Rings’ is a NSFW comedy masterpiece
Voice actor, writer and comedian Scheiffer Bates is also an uncanny impressionist – a heady mix that has gained him devoted followers across his various social media, and on TV, for his parodies of Game of Thrones, Peaky Blinders and Hell’s Kitchen, amongst others.
Here he is sharing what it would be like to start working for Gordon Ramsay. Obviously, the language is NSFW.”
@scheifferbates POV: Your first day working for Gordon Ramsay #gordonramsay #fyp #pov ♬ original sound – Scheiffer Bates
A recurring theme in his sketches is the predictable stylings of director Guy Ritchie – Snatch, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, etc.
His latest in the series is this absolutely on-target take on how Ritchie would have made Lord of the Rings. Again – there’s swearing. A lot of swearing.
Guy Ritchie if he directed The Lord of the Rings pic.twitter.com/GOlnAElAPL
— Scheiffer Bates (@ScheifferBates) April 27, 2023
If we hadn’t seen him do that, we’d have totally beleved it was a full cast. With close to 133,000 views at the time of writing, it’s getting a lot of love from tweeters.
As well as Twitter and TikTok, you can keep up with Scheiffer’s work on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.
