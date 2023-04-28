‘Guy Ritchie if he directed The Lord of the Rings’ is a NSFW comedy masterpiece

Entertainment

Voice actor, writer and comedian Scheiffer Bates is also an uncanny impressionist – a heady mix that has gained him devoted followers across his various social media, and on TV, for his parodies of Game of Thrones, Peaky Blinders and Hell’s Kitchen, amongst others.

A recurring theme in his sketches is the predictable stylings of director Guy Ritchie – Snatch, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, etc.

His latest in the series is this absolutely on-target take on how Ritchie would have made Lord of the Rings. Again – there’s swearing. A lot of swearing.

Guy Ritchie if he directed The Lord of the Rings pic.twitter.com/GOlnAElAPL — Scheiffer Bates (@ScheifferBates) April 27, 2023

If we hadn’t seen him do that, we’d have totally beleved it was a full cast. With close to 133,000 views at the time of writing, it’s getting a lot of love from tweeters.

As well as Twitter and TikTok, you can keep up with Scheiffer’s work on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

